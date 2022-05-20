North Hills showed Thursday why they are the defending WPIAL champions as it held Greater Latrobe scoreless, 7-0, in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 5A softball playoffs.
The Lady Wildcats managed three hits, while North Hills posted 10 en route to its win at the field of Fox Chapel High School.
North Hills wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as it tallied four runs in the bottom-of-the-first inning.
After a scoreless inning and a half, North Hills collected two more runs in the third inning to take a 6-0 lead. It would add another run to make it 7-0 in the fourth inning.
North Hills’ bats were working as it recorded two home runs. Alexa Edmonds and Hanna Murphy each took the ball long for North Hills. Abigal Schellar had North Hills’ other extra-base hit, a double.
Sydney Degram, Jenna Tallman and Brynna King had a hit each for Greater Latrobe on the day.
Sophia Roncone earned the win for North Hills. She went seven innings, giving up three hit, walking one and striking out 14. She threw 103 pitches and hit the strike zone on 75% of those.
Kayla Williams takes the loss for Greater Latrobe. She went the distance, giving up 10 hits, walking none and striking out two.
