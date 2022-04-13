The Greater Latrobe baseball team knocked off defending WPIAL champ Franklin Regional not once, but twice for Class 5A, Section 1 wins on a warm, sunny Tuesday at Graham-Sobota Field.
In the quickly put-together doubleheader, because Monday’s game at Franklin Regional was rained out, the Wildcats edged the Panthers, 5-4, in game one. In game two, Greater Latrobe beat Franklin Regional by a single run, again, this time it was 4-3.
“Everyone is in the same boat with these two section games being back to back,” Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano said. “No one wants to get pushed back any further because the later in the week you get then you can’t use those pitchers the following week. So, we were fortunate to get two and get them in.”
Franklin Regional would strike first in game one. Ryan Dalcanton drove in an RBI when he singled putting the Panthers on the scoreboard first at 1-0 in the bottom-of-the-second inning. The Panthers added another run before the close of the inning, extending its lead to 2-0.
Greater Latrobe would quickly respond in the top-of-the third inning.
Chase Sickenberger tripled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs to start the Wildcats’ rally. Later in the inning, Logan Short hit a sacrifice fly that scored another run putting the Wildcats up 3-2. It would be a lead that Greater Latrobe would not lose.
The Wildcats added runs in the fourth and fifth inning to go up 5-2 before the Panthers started a rally over their own in the bottom-of-the-fifth inning.
Franklin Regional added a run early in the inning before Daniel Luko would triple to score an RBI drawing the Panthers closer to the Wildcats at 5-4 in the fifth. It would be as close as the Panthers would before Greater Latrobe brought in Robert Fetter to relieve starting pitcher Jacob Albaugh. Fetter would get the Wildcats out of the inning by striking out one as Franklin Regional left two runners on base.
Albaugh got the win for the Wildcats Varsity. He surrendered four runs on three hits over four-and-a-third innings, striking out one. Fetter threw two-and-two-thirds innings in relief.
“This team believes that they are a family, and they are going to do whatever it takes to help out the next guy, from the pitching to the defense to stepping up and putting down a sacrifice bunt,” Basciano said. “They will do whatever it takes to help the team win. These kids go out and battle and fight, especially for a doubleheader. It is easy to get the first one and ease up in the second one.”
The Wildcats, indeed, didn’t let up in game two.
This time it would be Greater Latrobe to strike first, when Jacob Cramer would knock in a run, putting the Wildcats up 1-0 in the bottom-of-the-third inning.
Franklin Regional would respond quickly in the top-of-the-fourth inning. With a runner on first base, Anthony Alesi would go smack a homer putting the Panthers up 2-1.
In what would become a game of back and forth, the Wildcats would tie the score in the bottom-of-the-fourth inning, when Owen Miele would hit a doubler to right-center field driving in a run.
Franklin Regional would break the 2-2 deadlock in the top-of-the-fifth inning, Caden Smith would score when Owen Sinclair would hit a sac fly putting the Panthers back on top 3-2.
The lead would be short-lived for the Panthers as the Wildcats’ bats responded in the bottom of the inning.
Short would take a pitch deep to left field. The ball bounced over the fence for a double, but it scored Sickenberger to bring the score even at 3-3.
Later in the inning, Vinny Amatucci would hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing the game-winning RBI to score.
Sickenberger is credited with the victory for the Wildcats. He struck out eight and allowed five hits and three runs over seven innings.
“It is always a battle, you know. Bobby (Saddler, Franklin Regional head coach) always has his team up and ready,” Basciano said. “They are the defending WPIAL champs, what do you expect. You know you are going to face a good team when you face Franklin. Franklin is a great team and a great program. They are not going to roll over. They are not going to quit. We just have to keep fighting and that is exactly what they did. Back and forth and they never quit. This (Wildcat) team has a ton of heart and fight in them and that is exactly what we are seeing. They will do whatever it takes. They had that momentum going. They kept with it and kept with that approach. A lot of heart.”
The Wildcats are now 5-2 overall and 3-0 in section play, and will next travel to Gateway on April 19 for another Class 5A, Section 1 contest.
–––––
GAME ONE
Gr. Latrobe 5 Franklin Reg. 4
ab r h ab r h
Cramer 1 2 0 Suvak 2 0 0 Sickenberger 4 1 1 Smith 3 0 0 Short 2 0 1 Sinclair 3 0 0 V.Amatucci 3 0 0 Nicely 3 0 1 Bradish 1 1 1 Alesi 1 1 0 Batista 2 0 0 Dalcanton 3 0 1 Albaugh 3 0 0 Bridges 2 1 0 Massari 2 1 0 Luko 2 1 1 Miele 3 0 0 Bertucci 1 0 0 Krinock 0 0 0 Morgan 1 0 0 Totals 21 5 3 Totals 21 4 3
Gr. Latrobe 003 110 0 — 531 Franklin Reg. 020 020 0 — 431
Doubles: GL: Bradish, Short. FR: Nicely. Triples: GL: Sickenberger. FR: Luko. Strikeouts by: GL: Albaugh-1. FR: Suvak-4. Winning pitcher: Jacob Albaugh. Losing pitcher: Jordan Suvak.
–––––
GAME TWOGr. Latrobe 4 Franklin Reg. 3 ab r h ab r h
Suvak 4 0 0 Cramer 4 1 0 Smith 3 1 1 Sickenberger 1 1 0 Sinclair 2 0 0 Short 2 0 2 Nicely 3 0 1 V.Amatucci 3 0 0 Alesi 2 1 1 Bradish 1 1 1 Luko 1 0 0 Batista 3 0 0 Dalcanton 3 0 1 Albaugh 3 0 0 Bridges 3 0 0 Massari 2 0 0 Bernadowski 3 0 1 Miele 3 0 1 Lemke 0 1 0 L.Amatucci 0 1 0
Totals 24 3 5 Totals 22 4 4Franklin Reg. 000 210 0 — 353Gr. Latrobe 001 120 x — 440 Doubles: FR: Smith. GL:Miele, Bradish, Short. Home runs: FR: Alesi. Strikeouts by: FR: Smith-4. GL:Sickenberger-8 Winning pitcher: Chase Sickenberger. Losing pitcher: Caden Smith.
