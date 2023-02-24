The following Greater Latrobe divers qualified and will be competing in the WPIAL playoffs. Abby Cook, Hannah Polosky, Quinlin Mulroy and Rachel Limani. The diving contest is scheduled for Feb. 25 at North Allegheny High School.
Greater Latrobe divers qualify for WPIALs
