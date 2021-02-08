The Greater Latrobe and Derry Area swimming and diving teams split against Penn-Trafford and Burrell, respectively, on Friday.
Greater Latrobe’s girls won, 100-86, on the road, while the boys fell, 94-76, in WPIAL Section 1-AAA. The Derry Area girls scored a narrow 86-80 away victory, but the boys suffered a 74-59 defeat in WPIAL Section 4-AA.
The Lady Wildcats won half the events, six out of 12.
Hannah Brewer placed first in two events for Greater Latrobe, the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Gracie Wetzel captured the 200 individual medley.
Lauren Bisignani’s WPIAL qualifying score helped her place first in diving.
The team of Dannika Mucino, Bryn Vogelsang, Hannah Brewer, McKayla Golden topped the 200 medley relay, while Wetzel, Golden, Kate Wolford and Brewer won the 400 freestyle relay.
Greater Latrobe’s boys placed first in one event and second in six.
Colin Spehar captured the 100 butterfly with a WPIAL qualifying time.
Greater Latrobe hosts Norwin in a section meet, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Derry Area’s girls won five of 11 events.
Lauren Angus came out on top in the 50 free and 100 backstroke. Lenka Ohler prevailed in the 100 butterfly, while Chloe Buhite was the 200 free victor.
Buhite, Emily Bolish, Angus and Makenzie Eades topped the 200 medley relay.
The Derry Area boys won four events.
Jacob Short captured both the 100 and 200 free. Avery Haake touched the wall first in the 500 free.
Short, Dylan Cowan, Carson Chamberlain and Haake won the 400 freestyle relay.
Derry Area hosts Laurel Highlands in a section meet, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
