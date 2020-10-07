Clara Herr’s first-place finish helped to lead the Greater Latrobe girls cross-country team to a sweep against visiting Greensburg Salem and Penn-Trafford during a WPIAL Division 1, Section 1 matchup. The girls defeated Greensburg Salem, 21-36, and topped the Lady Warriors, 15-50, while the boys split, defeating the Warriors, 19-43, but falling, 32-23, to the Golden Lions.
The Wildcats moved to 6-2 overall while the Lady Wildcats improve to 5-3. Greensburg Salem’s boys finished conference-play undefeated and claimed the section title.
Also on Tuesday, Derry Area competed against Ligonier Valley and host Hempfield Area during a WPIAL Division 1, Section 1 contest.
Derry Area’s boys defeated Ligonier Valley, 20-35, but fell to Hempfield Area, 46-15, to finish the season with a 3-5 record, its best finish since 2015.
Derry Area’s girls lost to Ligonier Valley, 37-19, and to Hempfield Area, 50-15, concluding section-play with a 1-7 record.
Herr captured first-place for Greater Latrobe, completing the course in 20:53. Lexie Planinsek followed with Aubrey Cable, McKenna Skatell and Hayden Kraynick rounded out scoring for the Lady Cats. Lizzie Planinsek and Daysha Thomas finished out the varsity seven.
Dante Frescura paced the Wildcats with a third-place finish overall. He ran a personal-best on the home course, clocking in at 17:23. Joseph Hill, Matt McCreery, David An and Koen Fulton rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe travels to an invitational meet at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds on Saturday. All three area teams will compete Oct. 15 for the Westmoreland County Championships at Westmoreland County Community College.
Derry Area’s Charlie Banks placed sixth at 20:29, followed by Blake Cecchini who took seventh with a time of 20:31. Jake Watson placed 13th at 20:42, while Tristan Segar (24:16) captured 18th and Jacob Short (24:43) placed 19th.
Lady Trojan placed three runners 15 to 17th, with Emma Huber leading the way at 26:24. Nicole Enos (26:52) placed 16th, and Leah Perry took 17th with a 27:13. Tessa Hayes placed 21st with a time of 28:27, while Emilee Steffey captured 25th in 30:05.
