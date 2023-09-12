The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams travelled to Tiffin, Ohio Saturday for the Tiffin Cross-Country Carnival. In the loaded Division I race, the boys varsity team finished 20th out of 30 of the best teams in Ohio. The girls team fared even better, finishing in the top 10 of the elite girls race.
The girls were led by an impressive 2nd-place finish from junior Emerson Skatell who rounded the course in 18:58. Carley Berk, Sarah LeVan, Brynn Zangaro and Cora Drylie followed with Kaitlyn Gaffney and Elise Long completing the varsity squad.
