The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams hosted Derry Area and Hempfield Area in a section double dual meet on the Rossi Field trails. The girls team led off the afternoon with a pair of victories, defeating Derry Area 15-50 and topping Hempfield Area 25-30. The wins up the ladies’ record to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in section play. In the boys race, the Wildcats beat Derry Area 15-50 while falling to Hempfield Area 40-19. The boys begin section competition 1-1 and are 2-2 overall.
Emerson Skatell won the girls race in 19:55, just off the course-record pace. Carley Berk finished second while Sarah LeVan, Brynn Zangaro and Cora Drylie completed the scoring five. Miriam Fridge and Kaitlyn Gaffney rounded out the Varsity seven.
