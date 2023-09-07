The Greater Latrobe wildcat cross-country teams went on the road to Boyce Park to race the host Gateway Gators and Altoona Area. The girls were as hot as the weather, winning both matchups, defeating Gateway 15-50 and topping Altoona 23-32. The boys team split, with a loss to Altoona 35-24 but beat Gateway 25-34. The girls open the season with a 2-0 record overall with the boys begin 1-1.
The girls were led by Emerson Skatell who rounded the course in 22:10 to win the race. Carley Berk, Sarah LeVan, Brynn Zangaro and Cora Drylie scored for the Lady Wildcats with Miriam Fridg and Kaitlyn Gaffney also running in the varsity seven.
