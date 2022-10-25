clara.jpg

Ligonier Valley’s Clara Wallace finished eighth out of 82 at the Tri-County Tri-State XC meet at Cal U last week.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams competed in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Championship meet on Thursday at PennWest University at California.

The Latrobe girls team finished seventh out of 23 AAA teams in the race while the boys finished 17th of the 22 teams in the AAA race.

