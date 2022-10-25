The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams competed in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Championship meet on Thursday at PennWest University at California.
The Latrobe girls team finished seventh out of 23 AAA teams in the race while the boys finished 17th of the 22 teams in the AAA race.
Emerson Skatell was the top finisher for the Lady Wildcats, earning a trophy for her 10th-place finish. She completed the challenging 5K course in 19:42. Carley Berk followed with Kyleigh Krisfalusi, Cora Drylie and Brynn Zangaro all scoring while Hayden Kraynick and Elise Long also raced for the varsity squad.
The boys team was led by August Lawrence who finished in 35th place, running the course in 18:20. Liam Wilson, Steve Janke, Jack Gaffney and Vinnie Zaccagnini scored for the Wildcats with Joey DiVittis also running with the Varsity.
The Wildcats return to PennWest University at California Thursday for the WPIAL Championships.
