Thirteen members of the Greater Latrobe School District’s clay target team traveled to the Pennsylvania State Sportsmen’s Association ranges in Elysburg to complete in the 2022 USA Clay Target League State Tournament for trap shooting on June 5.
Over 500 students from school districts throughout the state attended.
Individual and team awards were given. Competitors shoot four rounds of 25 birds for a possible top score of 100.
The top-five individual scores from each team were used to determine team rankings. The top-five scorers for the team were Logan Galando (94), Summer Pavlik (94), Autumn Pavlik (93), Joseph Musick (92) and Aaron Amoroso (88)
Greater Latrobe’s team placed ninth out of the 29 districts competing.
Three members of the team placed in the top three of their divisions. Summer Pavlik took second place in the Varsity Female Division, Autumn Pavlik took third place in the Varsity Female Division, only losing to her sister by one bird and Camden Flynn shot his personal best score to take first place in the Male Novice Division.
Ethan Wills and Autumn Pavlik also received patches for shooting a perfect score of 25. This was Ethan’s first 25.
Members from the team will be competing in the national shoot in Michigan in July.
