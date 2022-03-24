After finishing in third place in Class 3A, Section 2 last season, the Greater Latrobe boys’ volleyball team lost in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs to Butler.
Greater Latrobe head coach Drew Vosefski said the expectations for the team are the same as they are every year.
“As always, our expectations are to compete and win a section championship,” Vosefski said. “At that point, it’s to get past the first round of the WPIAL (playoffs) and go as far as we can, and that is pretty much everyone’s goal.”
Vosefski said that, unlike last year, the group of players they have this year is much more experienced with another season under their belt.
“I think this year we have the experience,” he said. “Last year, we were playing with guys who had missed a whole season because of the COVID-19 shutdown. The guys we have playing now have another year of experience, which I think will help us out a great deal.”
The Wildcats have only three seniors on the roster and the bulk of the roster is compiled of juniors, with one sophomore who Vosefski said will see significant playing time. Vosefski said despite only having the three seniors, the juniors on the roster have a lot of playing experience that will be valuable going into this season.
A couple of guys returning from last year’s WPIAL playoff team, are outside hitters Enzo Rodi and Brennan Ward. Both Rodi and Ward were major contributors to last year’s team and will be once again this year.
“Both of those young men earned their stripes by coming off the bench and becoming starters last year,” Vosefski said. “They have proven that they have the ability to play consistently for us.”
Other returning contributors from last year’s team include junior setter Josh Havrilla and junior blocker Tyler Nelson.
“Last year they were sophomores and they started on the JV (team) but came up to varsity as defensive players about a third of the way through the season,” Vosefski said. “They were a major part of getting us to the playoffs (last year).”
The Wildcats also have some newcomers to this year’s team who Vosefski expects to see contributions from.
Those players include junior blocker Isiac Waszo, junior defensive player Reuben Rojas, utility player Rocco Moreno, and setter Jacob Fiore.
Other newcomers who will get some playing time will be junior hitter Tyler Mondock, sophomore Sam Kiesel, and Ethan Hill.
Vosefski said each one of those guys will have a significant impact on the team’s success this year.
Vosefski likes the idea of having a good mix between veteran players and some younger players as well.
“In my opinion, if you want to have a program that sustains itself and stays at the top level all the time, you have to have younger players stepping up, so you don’t have a whole team of seniors,” he said. “If you have that, and the seniors graduate, then you have to start from scratch again.”
Vosefski said he has been fortunate to be able to sustain the program year in and year out.
“I have been blessed over the year to have that mix (of veteran players and young players),” Vosefski said. “Even when we have had a heavy balance of seniors, the younger guys have been ready to step in and pick up the slack, because of the great coaching staff I have around me.”
Greater Latrobe had to endure the challenges that the pandemic has brought to all sports teams the last couple of years, but this season the Wildcats are excited for a fairly normal season.
“No pun intended, but it’s a breath of fresh air because you don’t have to wear a mask,” Vosefski said. “It’s nice to be able to get back to normal and coach and play volleyball just like it’s meant to be played.”
The Wildcats opened the seasons with scrimmages against Butler and Montour. Greater Latrobe’s first regular-season game is scheduled for Friday, March 25 when they travel to Butler High School to take on Butler Area. This will be a rematch of the WPIAL first-round playoff match last season, a match in which Butler defeated the Wildcats. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.