The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team hosted Gateway in a Class 2A, Section 2 match Thursday evening looking to keep its section record unblemished.
The first set had the two teams working to find their rhythm with the Wildcats getting theirs first to secure set one by the score of 25-19. The Wildcats withstood a mid-set rally by the Gators where Latrobe had to call a timeout to reset.
“(I told them) nothing earth shattering other than they can’t play with our speed,” assistant coach Nick Pickert said. “Pick up the pace. That is what I told them. They came out and they responded.”
In sets two and three the Wildcats started to impose their will on the Gators with a fast attack and swept the two frames 25-16 and 25-15 and a 3-0 sweep of the match.
“We have the ability to turn on the gas when I think we are not putting enough gas in the tank,” the assistant coach said.
Balance was the formula for the Wildcats and all starters posted kills. Tyler Nelson led the varsity squad with seven kills and Eric Bisignani followed right behind with six kills. Rocco Marino added five kills to Latrobe’s totals and Sam Kiesel, Owen Ward and Josh Havrilla each added three kills.
“We got some beasts (that can make kills) and when we pass and set, we can pound the ball with anybody,” the assistant coach said.
“We just have to keep on doing it.”
The balanced scoring continued from the service line to the block, as Wildcat servers Kiesel (3), Marino (2), Ward (2), Havrilla (1) and Bisignani (1) scored a total of 9 aces and Marino (4), Ward (3) and Nelson (3) produced 10 blocks
Directing the Wildcat attack was senior Havrillan (13) and sophomore Bisignani (13) accounted for 26 assists.
The defense followed the same script with all members of the starting lineup contributing to stopping Gateway’s attempts at scoring. Kiesel set the bar by recording 10 digs, with Havrilla and Ruben Rojas each with six digs apiece, and Nelson (5), Bisignani (5), Ward (3) and Marino (1) combined for 14 more digs.
With the win, it now extends Latrobe’s section record to 3-0
Latrobe’s JV came from behind to win their first set 25-23 but could not capitalize on the advantage and dropped the next two sets.
16-25 and 11-15 as Gateway took the match 2-1.
Outside hitter Luke Fiore did his best to change the JV’s fortunes by producing 10 kills to lead the squad. Tyler Bauer and Jay Sumner chipped in kill totals of five and four. Six additional kills were posted by Jack O’Neal (3), Cal Akins (1), Gabe Watson (1) and Ethan Shoemaker (1). Watson ran the JV offense from his setter position and collected 22 assists for his efforts.
Defensively, starting in his first match as Libero, Chase Demangon turned in a solid performance and led the defense in kills with 14.
Fiore (5), Bauer, Watson (5), Sumner (3), Brady Kring (2), Evan Frescura (1) and Killian Cravener (1) supported the defense with 17 additional digs.
Latrobe continues its section run traveling to take on the Armstrong Riverhawks next on April 18.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Chase Lukon had a triple and double to help lead Cooperstown to a 14-7 victory over VFW Thursday at Rosa-Oglietti Field.
VFW held a 3-1 lead after the first inning and continued to lead after two innings 5-3.
But then Cooperstown had a big five-run third inning to surge ahead taking the lead 8-5. It would add another three runs in the fourth inning to extend its lead to 11-5 and it never looked back after that.
