Greater Latrobe boys volleyball in action

Josh Havrilla of Greater Latrobe prepares to dig the ball after a serve from Hopewell during last week’s WPIAL quarterfinal match.

 PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The Greater Latrobe Wildcats boys volleyball team was upset by the North Catholic Trojans 3-0 Tuesday evening at Gateway High School in the WPIAL Class 2A boys volleyball playoff match.

Drew Vosefski’s Greater Latrobe team came in as the No. 1 seed in the tournament bracket as they gave a hard fight to the fourth-seeded Trojans. The Wildcats just didn’t play their normal, strong volleyball and the Trojans were able to chip away, according to the coach.

