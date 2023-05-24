The Greater Latrobe Wildcats boys volleyball team was upset by the North Catholic Trojans 3-0 Tuesday evening at Gateway High School in the WPIAL Class 2A boys volleyball playoff match.
Drew Vosefski’s Greater Latrobe team came in as the No. 1 seed in the tournament bracket as they gave a hard fight to the fourth-seeded Trojans. The Wildcats just didn’t play their normal, strong volleyball and the Trojans were able to chip away, according to the coach.
Down by as many as seven points through the first set, the Wildcats fell behind with a 25-18 loss. The teams went neck-and-neck in the second set, with the Wildcats down until they tied at 17. The teams exchanged leads before North Catholic finally secured the 25-23 win to go ahead 2-0 in the match.
The Wildcats opened a 3-0 lead to begin the third set before the Trojans tied 3-3. The teams then were tied at four before the Wildcats had a 10-6 lead and were the first to 15, leading 15-11. North Catholic closed the deficit to two, making the score 15-13. A North Catholic error gave momentum to Greater Latrobe, improving the score to 17-13 when North Catholic head coach Stacie Ball called a timeout.
After the timeout, the Wildcats returned to the court and earned a kill to improve their winning margin to 18-13. A ball-handling error on the Wildcats brought North Catholic within one (18-17) and Vosefski called his first timeout.
After a long volley, North Catholic tied the game at 18, and then Latrobe’s kill put them ahead. Tied at 19, the Trojans’ Liam Cooke went to the service line and his team earned a 20-19 lead from a hitter’s kill.
The third set was tied at 20, 21, and the Wildcats earned the leading point at 22 before their service error tied the game. Rocco Moreno went to the line to serve, ahead 23-22. His service error tied the game at 23. North Catholic’s Evan Cmiel mirrored with a service error to give the Wildcats set point, but the Trojans earned the point to tie at 24.
Tied at 24, a Trojan kill took them up 25-24 before Vosefski called his second timeout. Tyler Nelson’s ace for Greater Latrobe tied the game at 25. A hitting error on North Catholic put the Wildcats up 26-25, prompting Ball to call the team’s second timeout.
North Catholic tied the game after Nelson picked a dig and the Trojans swung out of bounds. An error gave the Trojans set and match point at 27-26 before the Wildcats fought back to tie at 27. A block by Moreno and Josh Havrilla put the Wildcats ahead 28-27. Brennan Ward had a service error to tie the game at 28, and Cooke headed to serve for North Catholic.
The Trojans chipped away to take the final points, after tying at 28, to win 30-28.
North Catholic will face Ambridge Thursday for the WPIAL final. Greater Latrobe will drop into the third-place consolation game, facing Mars Thursday with the top three WPIAL teams heading into the PIAA state tournament.
“I’m bummed out, but that’s the game of volleyball,” said Vosefski of the loss from the bus on the way home from Gateway High School. “(Our playing) was a little of nerves, apprehension. We weren’t doing the things we do all the time. We have scouted North Catholic quite well, but we did not do the things we saw and prepared for.”
Vosefski, well-respected and known for disciplined, dedicated and tough teams, is proud of his team regardless of the sour outcome Tuesday night. Although the team fell short, their grit was evident, he said, especially in the third set.
“This team is just a bunch of guys that are gritty and they will fight,” Vosefski said. “I have no shame of the way they played this year. They have come together as a complete team and it is all for one and one for all. I am extremely proud of these young men.”
Vosefski said his players will work hard to win the consolation and get into the PIAA state tournament.
Tyler Nelson had 15 kills, Havrilla recorded 18 assists and Eric Bisignani had 14 assists for Greater Latrobe, which went to 15-5 with the loss.
