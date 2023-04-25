The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team completed their exhibition match series Monday by hosting the Norwin Knights. The match was reminiscent of the battles the two teams used to have when they were both in the same AAA section. All four sets were back-and-forth affairs from the start with the Knights holding off the Wildcats in set one by a 25-21 score to draw first blood.

Set two had the Wildcats up late by a 24-21 margin, only to let the Knights come back and take a two-set advantage by a 28-26 score.

