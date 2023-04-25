The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team completed their exhibition match series Monday by hosting the Norwin Knights. The match was reminiscent of the battles the two teams used to have when they were both in the same AAA section. All four sets were back-and-forth affairs from the start with the Knights holding off the Wildcats in set one by a 25-21 score to draw first blood.
Set two had the Wildcats up late by a 24-21 margin, only to let the Knights come back and take a two-set advantage by a 28-26 score.
Latrobe and Norwin continued the competitive play into set three where the Wildcats again took a lead late into the set, but this time was able to close the deal by a 25–21 score. In the deciding set, Norwin was able to take a sizable lead early, but even though Latrobe kept chipping away at the deficit they were unable to make up enough ground, dropping set four 25-19.
Junior outside hitter Sam Kiesel set the bar for the varsity offense by producing 10 kills in the match, followed by fellow outside hitter Tyler Nelson who scored eight kills. Josh Havrilla and Eric Bisignani each added six kills, along with three service aces and 16 assists for Bisignani and 2 service aces and 15 assists for Havrilla. Adding nine more kills to the offensive total were Rocco Marino and Owen Ward with individual totals of five and four.
On the defensive side, the Wildcats were paced by Havrilla with 12 digs and Kiesel with 10. Ward collected eight digs, Nelson had seven and combining for 10 additional digs were Jacob Elliot (4), Ruben Rojas (3), Bisignani (2) and Marino (1) respectively.
Latrobe’s JV had a strong showing against Norwin’s JV, sweeping their match 25–11, 25–19. Luke Fiore and Jay Sumner were high scorers offensively chalking up six kills each with Sumner collecting four blocks for his efforts. The balance of the JV points came from Tyler Bauer’s six kills, and Jack O’Neal (2), Cal Akins (1), Gabe Watson (1) and Ethan Shoemaker (1) with kills apiece. Fiore also led the JV squad from the service line recording four aces.
Distributing the ball for the Latrobe attack was Watson who dished out 17 assists on the night.
Libero Chase Demangon was responsible for nine digs to lead the team, followed closely by Watson and Brady Kring each with 10 digs. Seven additional players Fiore, Bauer, Akins, Dominic Durigon, Even Frescure and Jack O’Neal all with two digs and Sumner added one dig.
Latrobe swings back into section play Wednesday night as they travel to take on the Deer Lake Lancers.
Derry got beat by Gateway 3-1 in boys volleyball Monday. The scores were 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25. Cam McNichol had 14 kills and Noah Berkhimer added nine kills. Berkhimer also had 27 assists.
Derry JV also lost 2-0. Thescores were 19-25 and 22-25. Duke Klapchar had eight kills to lead Derry.
