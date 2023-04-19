It was a good night for Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team as both the JV and varsity squads recorded straight-set sweeps over the Armstrong River Hawks.

Latrobe gained the match advantage with a 25–23 victory in set number one and increasingly applied additional pressure to the Riverhawks in sets two and three taking those sets by 25–18 and 25–13 scores to secure the match.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.