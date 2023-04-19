It was a good night for Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team as both the JV and varsity squads recorded straight-set sweeps over the Armstrong River Hawks.
Latrobe gained the match advantage with a 25–23 victory in set number one and increasingly applied additional pressure to the Riverhawks in sets two and three taking those sets by 25–18 and 25–13 scores to secure the match.
Setters Josh Havrilla and sophomore Eric Bisignani orchestrated the Wildcats’ offensive plan dishing out 31 combined assists 15 and 16, tied for the team lead in service aces with 4 each, and Havrilla also led the team in kills with 10. Outside hitters Tyler Nelson and Sam Kiesel were right behind with 9 kills each, with Rocco Marino (4) Owen Ward (2)and Eric Bisignani (1) contributing for 8 additional kills. Four additional players add to the Wildcats’ scoring totals from the service line with Tyler Nelson chalking up 3 aces and Kiesel, Rocco Marino and Owen Ward all recording 2 aces. Blocking also helped the Wildcat cause with 2 blocks each from Marino and Ward, and one each from Nelson, Havrilla, Bisignani and Isiac Waszo.
Setting the high mark on defense were Libero Rubin Rojas and Kiesel who each produced nine digs. Havrilla racked up seven digs, Tyler Nelson five and Owen Ward (3), Bisgnani (3) and Rocco Marino (2) added dig totals respectively.
The victory extends Latrobe’s section record to 4–0.
Latrobe’s JV produced their first sweep of the season with a 25–8, 25–18 two-set victory.
Outside hitters, Luke Fiore and Tyler Bauer pace the Wildcats JV by both accounting for seven kills to lead the JV squad with Fiore also accounting for two service aces. The balance of the JV offense came from Jay Sumner, Ethan Shoemaker and Jack O’Neal, all with a kill apiece. Gabe Watson ran the JV offense from his setter position and collected 17 assists for the match.
Defensively, in his second start, Libero Chase Demangon chalked up 11 digs to lead the team and did the same in aces with three. Four other Latrobe players added to the dig totals with Gabe Watson, Brady Kring, Dominic Durigon and Jack O’Neal all posting two digs.
Latrobe steps out of section play this Thursday as they will host the Penn-Trafford Warriors.
Baseball
Derry 12, Deer Lakes 9
Derry Trojans nabbed the lead late in the game in a 12-9 victory over Deer Lakes Lancers in baseball Monday. The game was tied at six with the Trojans batting in the bottom of the fifth when Cason Long drew a walk, scoring one run.
The base paths were crowded in this high-scoring game. Derry collected 11 hits and Deer Lakes had six.
The Trojans got things moving in the first inning, when Ashton Beighley singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.
Deer Lakes scored three runs in the sixth inning. The offensive firepower by the Lancers was led by Evan Kijowski and Ryan Cochran, all knocking in runs in the inning.
“It finally felt good to get one,” Derry Area coach Tommy Kelly said.
"It finally felt good to get one," Derry Area coach Tommy Kelly said.
Ashton Beighley was the winning pitcher for Derry Area. The pitcher lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and nine runs while striking out three. Roman Fridley and Long entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Nick Rossi led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Deer Lakes. The pitcher surrendered six runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out three. Anthony Smith and Kijowski entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and one-third innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.
“It’s finally good to get one,” Kelly said. “They finally put it together. Offensively the lineup came together and got some hits when we needed them the whole way through. We saw a lot of pitches and got the starter out earlier in the game, which was big. It looks like their bullpen was a little bit weaker. We just have to keep from snowballing on the defensive side. We are starting to play some very good ball now. It was nice to get that monkey off our backs, so hopefully we can go from that... I feel pretty confident. We are starting to run on all cylinders here. If we can just stay away from the big errors in the inning, I think we will be ok.”
Greater Latrobe 13, Albert Gallatin 3
Tony Massari had the only extra-base hit for the Wildcats as they rolled to a 13-3 win Tuesday. Logan Bradish got the win on the mound for Greater Latrobe. He went three innings, striking out six and walking just two.
Serra Catholic 7, Ligonier Valley 4
Logan Johnston and Colin Michaels each had double for Ligonier Valley in its 7-4 loss to Serra Catholic on Tuesday. Tyler Smith takes loss for the Rams. He went five innings, striking out three.
Boys volleyball
Derry Area 3, Deer Lakes 1
Derry Area beat Deer Lakes 3-1. The Scores were 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, and 25-22. Cam McNichol led Derry with 12 kills. Mason Beeman and Gabe Carbonara each had 11 kills and Etha Frye chipped in with seven kills and five blocks. Noah Berkhimer had 39 assists and Cody Tabita had 12 digs.
Derry JV won 2-0. Scores were 25-15 and 25-22. Duke Klapchar and Sabastian Schall each had 7 kills. Johnathan Shumaker had 19 assists.
Justin Papuga had two blocks.
Girls lacrosse
Greater Latrobe 19, Yough 4
Tonight, Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse traveled to Cougar Mountain to play the Yough Cougars for a conference game. The varsity won 19-4.
The scorers for Latrobe included who had Taylor Desko’s five goals, Ryley Quinn’s four goals, and Emma DiIanni’s with four goals.
Natalie Gessler had seven saves in goal. Varsity’s record stands at 4-3 in the section.
Greater Latrobe hosts the Ellis School on April 20 for a varsity matchup.
