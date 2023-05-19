The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team (10-4 overall, 9-1 section) entered the WPIAL playoffs Tuesday evening as the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A division, matching up against No. 8 seed Hopewell Vikings (11-7 overall, 8-4 section).
According to Greater Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski, the match started out close with the teams trading points for the first half of the initial set.
It was at that point the Wildcats put together a run, jumping out to a five-point advantage at 21-16. Hopewell would not go quietly, making a three-point run of its own, but the Wildcats did not flinch, capturing the first set at 25-21.
The second set was controlled by Greater Latrobe as the Wildcats put their blocking into high gear, Vosefski said, shutting down the Hopewell hitters and taking a 2-0 set advantage by a 25-20 score.
The third set was all Greater Latrobe as the Wildcats got up early and kept their foot on the gas, taking the third and final set 25-16 to sweep the match, three sets to zero.
Vosefski said Josh Havrilla turned in a “spectacular performance” by leading the team in kills with 10, hitting at a 76% level while accounting for 16 assists, one ace, eight digs and one block.
Not to be outdone by his teammate, senior middle blocker Rocco Marino was the main force at the net for the Wildcats as he recorded five blocks for the match, and nine kills, hitting at a 69% rate while grabbing two digs.
Co-captain and senior outside hitter Tyler Nelson was the team leader from the service stripe collecting four nonreturnable aces on the night to go along with nine kills and two digs.
Fellow outside hitter Sam Kiesel, a junior, produced a kill total of five while adding one ace, two digs and two blocks to his match totals.
Sophomores Eric Bisignani and Owen Ward rounded out the Greater Latrobe statistics with Bisignani scoring four kills, one dig and one block, and while performing his setting duties dished out 17 assists. Ward paced the team with nine defensive digs and offensively chalked up four kills, two aces and one block for the evening. Senior Libero Ruben Rojas posted a digs total of three. Overall, Greater Latrobe hit the ball at a “blistering pace,” Vosefski said, maintaining a team hitting percentage of 55%.
The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team advances to the semifinal round as the team will take on the North Catholic Trojans Tuesday night.
