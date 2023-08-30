The Greater Latrobe boys soccer team started its 2023 season off with a 2-1 win against Penn-Trafford at home.
The action-packed game started fast. The first action came on a corner kick by Penn-Trafford just three minutes into the game.
It was Greater Latrobe that got the next chance in the game when a shot went off the crossbar.
The next several minutes were filled with back and forth action that ultimately resulted in a chance for Penn-Trafford.
A Wildcat defender was forced to foul to stop a possession, but the resulting free kick gave the Warrior a prime opportunity to net the first goal of the game.
That is just what they did when Chad Pusateri took the kick and put it into the back of the net to give Penn-Trafford a 1-0 lead roughly 10 minutes into the match.
After giving up the goal, the Wildcats tightened up their play. Greater Latrobe had the next several opportunities but couldn’t capitalize.
The Wildcats had back to back corner kicks 12 minutes into the first half but nothing came from them.
A shot by Greater Latrobe’s Benjamin Bigi went wide right later in the half, and a shot by Cameron Mikulsky was saved by the Penn-Trafford keeper.
Greater Latrobe would have a few more chances before the half, but would ultimately go into the break down one.
Just five minutes into the second half the Wildcats got a prime chance to even the game, and were just inches away from doing so. The Penn-Trafford keeper managed to just barely keep the ball out by pinning it to the post.
The intense match would see its first card drawn later in the half when a Warriors player was shown a yellow card.
The next save of the game would come from the Greater Latrobe keeper, as he showed his vertical and tipped the ball just over the crossbar and just under the football goalposts.
The next serious chances would come deep into the half and would come off the feet of Wildcats’ players. The Penn-Trafford keeper made yet another save and a Wildcat shot would go just over the net.
The action would continue and the game would stay tight. A Greater Latrobe player got himself into a one-on-one with the Penn-Trafford goalie. The goalie made a reckless tackle and was given a red card and was sent off.
The resulting penalty kick was taken by Roman Agostoni and was confidently put past the backup keeper, tieing the game at one apiece.
The Wildcats would keep the pressure on, getting a free kick from an area that didn’t seem prime for a shot. Even with the distance a factor, Warren Agostoni took the kick and it weaved past the keeper for another Greater Latrobe goal.
Suddenly after trailing for most of the game, the Wildcats had the lead.
The Wildcats played defense by keeping the ball largely in the offensive half.
That was enough to hold on to the lead as the Wildcats finished an impressive comeback to win 2-1 against Penn-Trafford.
The Wildcats will return to action on Thursday when they go to visit Obama Academy looking for their second win of the season.
