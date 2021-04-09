For the Greater Latrobe boys lacrosse team, the present and the future will both be on display this season.
The Wildcats believe they have the talent to once again contend for a playoff berth, but with freshmen accounting for approximately half of the key contributors, this season should also provide valuable experience for future campaigns.
“We are a very, very young team. I have six freshmen starting, and I probably have eight or nine freshmen who are regularly getting in the game,” Greater Latrobe head coach Pete Cuda said. “It might be a learning experience this year, but I think long-term for the program, it’s going to be great.”
Those ninth graders who have already cracked the starting lineup include goaltender J.T. Kaecher, midfielders Aiden Kammerer, Ryan Miele, and Ben Currie, and defensemen Isaiah Martinez and Jake Kemerer. Another freshman, attackman Nick Stump, has also carved out a reserve role.
While the impressive freshman class joins the squad, an equally notable group graduated from last year. The Wildcats are tasked with replacing more than a half dozen players who have moved on, especially Vinnie Stallings, who was expected to pace the team offensively in 2020.
“It kind of stings that it was his senior year, and he was lining himself up (for it) to be his year. We’re going to miss him the most on both ends of the field,” Cuda noted.
Other valuable players who graduated include fellow offensive threats Ryan Stas and Jared Stein. Alex Walker also did not return for his senior season after opting to play junior hockey in Texas, and goaltender Cam Rohrer transferred to the Kiski School.
Cuda will be counting on Cam’s brother, junior attack Mason Rohrer to fill that offensive void, both in terms of his production and his leadership. Senior Patrick Knesh will also bring experience to the attack. Meanwhile, senior defenders Christian Rockwell and Jake Warner should be anchors on the back end, while Luke Zylka and Kaden Fike will shift to more defensive roles from the midfield.
It’s the midfield, in particular, that Cuda pointed to as the likely strength of the team, and Kammerer’s work on faceoffs will be crucial to that aspect. The freshman has also netted eight goals through the first three contests of the season.
The Wildcats’ roster took a slight hit from a year ago, as 28 players are out for the squad this year, as opposed to approximately 35 players in 2020. That trend isn’t particularly concerning for Cuda, however, as he believes it’s been across the board.
“Because we didn’t have a season last year, numbers are down. I think the numbers for most spring sports are a little bit lower than normal,” he noted.
Now in his eighth season guiding the program, Cuda briefly resigned during the offseason, but ultimately reassumed the position after a suitable replacement was not found. With his older son currently playing in college, and his twin sons in their freshman year at the Kiski School, juggling his obligations can be challenging.
“It really is just a matter of scheduling and being able to watch my boys play,” he stated.
After opening the 2021 campaign with an 11-3 triumph against Shaler Area, the Wildcats ran into a pair of formidable foes, as they lost to Mount Lebanon 19-2, and to Shady Side Academy 20-4. The setback to the Blue Devils came in section play.
To that point, Cuda deemed Mount Lebanon as the favorite once again in Class 3A Section 1, while the rest of the section consists of Baldwin, Bethel Park, Canon-McMillan, Hempfield Area, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, and Upper Saint Clair. Two years ago, Mount Lebanon finished as the WPIAL runner up, while the Black Hawks, Big Macs, Indians, and Panthers also made the playoffs. That postseason, the injury-plagued Wildcats lost their first-round matchup against Bethel Park.
The current playoff format includes the top six teams from each of the two sections, although the field could change depending on coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols. Regardless, Cuda is optimistic that his young squad will have a good showing in 2021.
“I think that we should fare pretty well, pretty much against everyone (aside from Mount Lebanon),” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.