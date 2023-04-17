The Greater Latrobe boys lacrosse team was back in action for senior night Friday night playing host to Trinity. After honoring its lone senior, defenseman Buddy Young, the action was under way. The refs called a very tight game and Greater Latrobe. The Wildcats had eight minutes of penalties in the opening frame giving way to six early Trinity goals. Latrobe put up a strong effort to get back in the game but the hole was too steep as the final score ended 13-8.

The Wildcats also needed to dig deep as they had two goalies unavailable for the game, which meant junior J.T. Kaecher, one of the top scoring options for the Wildcats, had to move back into net, a position he hadn’t manned since his freshman year.

