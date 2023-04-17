The Greater Latrobe boys lacrosse team was back in action for senior night Friday night playing host to Trinity. After honoring its lone senior, defenseman Buddy Young, the action was under way. The refs called a very tight game and Greater Latrobe. The Wildcats had eight minutes of penalties in the opening frame giving way to six early Trinity goals. Latrobe put up a strong effort to get back in the game but the hole was too steep as the final score ended 13-8.
The Wildcats also needed to dig deep as they had two goalies unavailable for the game, which meant junior J.T. Kaecher, one of the top scoring options for the Wildcats, had to move back into net, a position he hadn’t manned since his freshman year.
Kaecher responded by making nine saves. The offense was led by Ben Currie (three goals and two assists), Nickolas Stump (two goals and an assist), Jack Stein (two goals), Brock Polinsky (a goal) and Leo Joseph and John Massaro each chipped in an assist. The Wildcats have three road games this week starting with Greensburg Central Catholic on today.
Derry Area High School baseball falls to Ligonier Valley 9-6.
Derry Area watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-6 loss to Ligonier Valley Friday.
The Trojans lost despite out-hitting Ligonier Valley 8-5.
The Rams scored on an error, a groundout by Tyler Smith.
Derry scored five runs in the sixth inning. Brady Angus, Cason Long, Collin Barkley and Antonio Hauser each had RBIs in the frame.
Haden Sirerocky and Duncan Foust had a double a piece for Ligonier Valley. Colin Barkley had a double for the Derry, while teammate Antonio Hauser had a triple.
Adam Moreland led Ligonier Valley to victory on the hill. The pitcher went five innings, allowing no runs on two hits, striking out three and walking one. Broderick Schreyer and Colin Michaels entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Nate Papuga took the loss for Derry Area. He lasted two innings, allowing zero hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one.
Hauser led Derry with two hits in three at-bats.
Sierocky went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Ligonier Valley in hits.
Derry Area watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 12-0 loss to Ligonier Valley Friday.
Ligonier Valley took the lead on a double in the first inning.
The Trojans struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Ligonier Valley, giving up 12 runs.
Ligonier Valley fired up the offense in the first inning, when Peyton LaVale doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
One bright spot for Derry Area was a single by Izzy DePalma in the second inning.
Cheyenne Piper earned the win for Ligonier Valley. The pitcher surrendered no runs on one hit over five innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
Rebecca Huss took the loss for Derry Area. She surrendered 12 runs on 11 hits over four innings, striking out two.
DePalma led Derry with one hit in two at-bats.
Ligonier Valley collected 11 hits. LaVale, Piper, Ruby Wallace and Allison Heffelfinger all managed multiple hits for Ligonier Valley. LaVale went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Ligonier
Cooperstown went up 6-0 after the first inning and never looked back as it rolled to a 16-5 win over FOE Saturday at Rosa-Oglietti Field.
Parker Smith got the win for Cooperstown. He struck out four and walked two.
Cooperstown is now 2-0, while FOE falls to 0-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.