The Greater Latrobe boys golf team defeated the Indiana team 195-204 at Indiana Country Club on Monday afternoon, adding another win to its season total.
The Wildcats were led by PJ Germano, who finished an impressive two under par to tie for the best overall score on the day.
Outside of Germano, the Wildcats also used solid performances from JM Krajc and Parker Berk to help secure them the win. Krajc finished just one over par, while Berk shot a 39 on the day, just two strokes behind Krajc.
Jack Sacriponte and Jack Ridilla were up next for Greater Latrobe in the win. Sacriponte finished in 42 strokes and it took Ridilla 43.
Trent Barnhart, Noah Dixon and Jeremy Lazarchik rounded out the team for the Wildcats. Barnhart posted a 46, while Dixon and Lazarchik both finished with a 47 on the scorecard.
The win bumps the Wildcats up to an 8-3 record and 6-2 in section play. Greater Latrobe now has the potential, with wins later this week, to secure a section title for the first time since 2019.
The next match for the Wildcats will be on Wednesday when they play host to Armstrong at the Latrobe Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.