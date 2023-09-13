Wildcats Logo CMYK.jpg

The Greater Latrobe boys golf team defeated the Indiana team 195-204 at Indiana Country Club on Monday afternoon, adding another win to its season total.

The Wildcats were led by PJ Germano, who finished an impressive two under par to tie for the best overall score on the day.

