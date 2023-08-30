The Greater Latrobe boys golf team was defeated 181-202 by Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Tuesday. The loss was just the second on the season for the Wildcats.
As a team, the Wildcats didn’t play bad, but it would have taken an incredible effort by any team to win on a day that saw Pittsburgh Central Catholic finish just six over as an entire team.
JM Krajc was the leader for Greater Latrobe on Tuesday. He finished the day with a 37, which was just two over par.
Despite the solid effort from Krajc the medalist went to a member of the Pittsburgh Central Catholic team that finished two under par on the day. In total PCC had two members of their team finish under par, and none of their players did worse than six over par.
Behind Krajc the Wildcats aslo got solid contributions from Parker Berk, PJ Germano and Jack Sacriponte. Berk was the leader among the three, finishing with a 39 on the scorecard. Meanwhile, Germano and Sacriponte were just one stroke behind Berk, as both players shot a 40 on the day.
Jack Ridilla and Trent Barnhart were next up for Greater Latrobe. Ridilla finished seven over par while Barnhart was three stroke bhind him at 10 over.
Rounding out the Greater Latrobe team on Tuesday was Noah Dixon and Jeremey Lazarchik. The duo both posted final scores in double digits, with Dixon finishing in 46 strokes and Lazarchik in 47. Those scores were good enough for 11 and 12 over par respectively.
The loss drops the Wildcats to 5-2 on the season as a whole. Greater Latrobe is 3-1 in section play through this point in the season.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
