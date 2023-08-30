Wildcats Logo CMYK.jpg

The Greater Latrobe boys golf team was defeated 181-202 by Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Tuesday. The loss was just the second on the season for the Wildcats.

As a team, the Wildcats didn’t play bad, but it would have taken an incredible effort by any team to win on a day that saw Pittsburgh Central Catholic finish just six over as an entire team.

Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.