The Greater Latrobe boys golf team moved closer to earning a section title with a 201-260 win against Armstrong on Wednesday and a 190-235 win against Greensburg Salem on Thursday.

In the win on Wednesday the Wildcats were led by Jack Ridilla. Ridilla shot just one stroke over par to lead both teams on Wednesday.

