The Greater Latrobe boys golf team moved closer to earning a section title with a 201-260 win against Armstrong on Wednesday and a 190-235 win against Greensburg Salem on Thursday.
In the win on Wednesday the Wildcats were led by Jack Ridilla. Ridilla shot just one stroke over par to lead both teams on Wednesday.
Ridilla was closely followed by Jack Sacriponte, Sacriponte was just one stroke back of the leader with a 38.
Jeremy Lazarchik was just one stroke back of Sacriponte, shooting three over on the day.
The next grouping for the Wildcats on Wednesday included Parker Berk, PJ Germano, Noah Dixon and JM Krajc. Berk finished five over, Germano and Dixon were one stroke back at six over par and Krajc was behind Germano and Dixon, shooting seven over par for the day.
Trent Barnhart and Sean Noonan rounded out the Wildcat effort on Wednesday. Barnhart shot a 46 and Noonan shot a 48 to conclude the day.
That win brought the Wildcats’ record to 9-3 and 7-2 in section play.
On Thursday the Wildcats kept the momentum going into their matchup with Greensburg Salem.
Berk was the leader for Greater Latrobe on Thursday, shooting a 35 to make par and be the leader for both squads.
Germano was two strokes behind Berk, shooting a solid 37 on the day.
Behind Germano were Sacriponte and Lazarchik, both of whom finished in 39 strokes, good enough for four over par.
The next two up for the Wildcats were Krajc and Ridilla. Krajc finished five over par and Ridilla was one additional stroke back at six over.
Dixon and Barnhart rounded out the Wildcats’ team on Thursday; they finished with a 43 and a 53 respectively.
The exhibition win over Greensburg Salem moved the Wildcats’ record to 10-3 on the season.
Greater Latrobe will stay busy with a match against Hempfield Area on the horizon. A win would allow the Wildcats to win the section outright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.