The Greater Latrobe boys golf team suffered another loss on Wednesday, this time falling to Hempfield Area by a single point, 206-205.
Jack Sacriponte was the leader for a Wildcats team that has now lost two in a row to drop to 5-3 on the season. Sacriponte shot a 39, which was good enough to finish four over par.
Parker Berk was one stroke behind the Greater Latrobe leader, finishing in 40 strokes on Wednesday.
The medalist honors on Wednesday would go to Caleb Prola of the Hempfield Area team as he shot a solid 38 for the day.
After Berk, it was PJ Germano coming up next for the Wildcats. Germano finished with a 41 on the scorecard, that score was good enough for six over par at Greensburg Country Club.
Jack Ridilla and Noah Dixon were next up for the Greater Latrobe team. Both players finished in 43 strokes on Wednesday.
Rounding out the effort for the Wildcats were Jeremy Lazarchik, Trent Barnhart and Sean Noonan. The trio didn’t showcase their best performances on Wednesday, Lazarchik and Barnhart both finished 13 over par, while Noonan finished in 54 strokes, which equaled out to 19 over par.
The Greater Latrobe team will be looking to break out of their slump and get back to their winning ways the next time they hit the course.
