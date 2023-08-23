The Greater Latrobe boys golf team suffered its first loss of the young season on Tuesday, bringing its season record to a still positive 3-1 mark.
The Wildcats were taking on Penn-Trafford at Manor Valley Golf Course in Export on Tuesday when they were defeated after a strong all-around performance by Penn-Trafford. The final score was 189 to 195 in favor of Penn-Trafford.
Despite having the best overall score on the day (-1), the performance by PJ Germano wasn’t enough to lead the Wildcats to a win.
Parker Berk also played well on Tuesday as he was only one stroke behind Germano. Berk birdied the final hole to break even and bring his score down to a zero. Berk and Germano were the top two finishers on the day despite Penn-Trafford earning the team win.
Jack Sacriponte, JM Krajc, Noah Dixon and Jeremy Lazarchik were all within two strokes of one another. Sacriponte finished the day four strokes over par, while Krajc, Dixon and Lazarchik were each six strokes over.
Rounding out the team for the Wildcats on Tuesday were Sean Noonan and Jack Ridilla. Noonan finished 10 over par while Ridilla finished 16 over.
Though for Ridilla that score doesn’t tell the whole story. A disastrous second hole, where Ridilla finished with an 11 on a par four, was a severe outlier on what was otherwise a solid day for Ridilla.
Still, the exceptionally strong leaders for Greater Latrobe weren’t enough to get the win as Penn-Trafford may not have had either of the top two finishers on the day; they did have no player finish with worse than an eight over par.
The team won’t have to wait long to try and get back into the win column as the Wildcats return to action on Thursday afternoon against Indiana Area at the Latrobe Country Club.
