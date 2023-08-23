The Greater Latrobe boys golf team suffered its first loss of the young season on Tuesday, bringing its season record to a still positive 3-1 mark.

The Wildcats were taking on Penn-Trafford at Manor Valley Golf Course in Export on Tuesday when they were defeated after a strong all-around performance by Penn-Trafford. The final score was 189 to 195 in favor of Penn-Trafford.

