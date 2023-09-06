Wildcats Logo CMYK.jpg

The Greater Latrobe boys golf team was finally able to get back into the win column after a couple of rough outings when it defeated Norwin 192-196 on Tuesday.

As the score would indicate, it was a close and highly competitive match between the two teams, but the Wildcats did just enough to pull out the win in the end.

