The Greater Latrobe boys golf team was finally able to get back into the win column after a couple of rough outings when it defeated Norwin 192-196 on Tuesday.
As the score would indicate, it was a close and highly competitive match between the two teams, but the Wildcats did just enough to pull out the win in the end.
PJ Germano was the leader for Greater Latrobe, posting a 37, good enough for one over par.
The overall medalist belonged to a member of the Norwin team, Dom Cerilli. Cerilli was even on the day.
With Germano serving as the leader the Wildcats posted an all-around solid day, three players finished within two strokes of the team leader.
Jack Sacriponte and Parker Berk were both one stroke back of the team leader, while JM Krajc was two strokes back of Germano.
Noah Dixon also had a solid performance, finishing four over on the day and just one stroke back of Krajc.
The Wildcats were rounded out with performances by Jeremy Lazarchik, Jack Ridilla and Sean Noonan. They finished with scores of 42, 43 and 45 respectively.
Greater Latrobe will return to the links Friday afternoon when the Wildcats play host to Penn-Trafford at Latrobe Country Club.
