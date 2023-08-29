The Greater Latrobe boys golf team defeated Armstrong by a score of 207-239 on Monday at Kittanning Country Club to earn their fifth win of the season.
Overall it was a bit of a sloppy day for both teams, but it was the Wildcats who did enough to secure another win.
Leading the way for Greater Latrobe was PJ Germano. Germano had far and away the best score of the day, finishing one over par. The closest member of the Armstrong team was 10 strokes behind Germano, and the closest member of his own team was three strokes back.
Jack Sacriponte was the member of the Greater Latrobe team who finished closest to Germano. Sacriponte fired out a solid 39 on the day, good enough for four over par.
Parker Berk was the next man up for the Wildcats. He finished three strokes behind Sacriponte with a 42. Still, even finishing seven over par, Berk’s performance would have been good enough to lead the Armstrong side.
Noah Dixon and Jeremy Lazarchik were the next finishers for Greater Latrobe. The duo was one stroke back of Berk, each putting a 43 on the scorecard.
Jack Ridilla, JM Krajc and Sean Noonan rounded out the performance for the Wildcats on Monday. Ridilla and Krajc were tied with one another; both players finished the day with a 45. Noonan was a little further back as he finished with a 57.
Despite both sides not playing up to their standards at times, the Wildcats still performed well enough to secure the win. It bumps the Greater Latrobe up to 5-1 record. The Wildcats won’t have to wait long to return to action as they travel to face Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Tuesday.
