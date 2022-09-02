In an exhibition match against West Shamokin, the Wildcats were led by senior Jake Pavlik, junior PJ Germano, and freshman Jack Sacriponte with 3-over-par 39s as Greater Latrobe handed the Wolves a 206-210 loss.
The Wildcats will compete in the WCCA Championship today at Latrobe Elks.
Greater Latrobe: PJ Germano 39, Jake Pavlik 39, JM Krajc 46, Jack Sacriponte 39, JD Robinson 43, Jack Ridilla 52
The Ligonier Valley girls golf team lost their match against Mount Pleasant Area Thursday 239-191. Ligonier now is 4-3 on the season.
Ligonier Valley: Amanda Woods 54, Adelynn Witcoski 61, Alyssa Johnston 58, Ana Charlebois 66 and Sierra Nichols 69.
Greater Latrobe 15, Elizabeth-Forward 50
The Greater Latrobe junior high cross-country team traveled to Norwin’s Oak Hollow Park to face Norwin and Elizabeth-Forward Thursday for their first meet of the season. On the girls’ end, the Lady Wildcats swept Elizabeth-Forward with a score of 15-50 but fell to Norwin by a score of 18-45.
The top-six finishers for the girls were Anna Kozuch in 10th, Kennedy Sieman in 10th, Miriam Fridg in 19th, Grace Pittman in 27th, Ella Noel in 29th, and Keegan Shirley in 35th. =Boys
Greater Latrobe 21, Elizabeth-Forward 34
On the boys’ end, the Wildcats defeated Elizabeth-Forward with a score of 21-34 but fell to Norwin with a score of 18-45 Thursday. The top finishers for the Wildcats were Charlie Heese in third, Colin Ecker in 22nd, Mick Mlay in 25th, Korbyn Baum in 26th, Boden Zalewski in 30th, and Mateo Dorazio in 42nd.
Berlin Brothersvalley 4, Ligonier Valley 1
The Lady Rams hosted Berlin Brothersvalley in their season home opener. Despite the score of 4-1, the Rams showed improvement. Senior Kiersten Auman scored the Rams only goal off a corner kick from Senior Olyvia Hartman with 30 seconds left in the game.
The Lady Wildcats blanked Kiski Area in a Class 3A, Section 1 tennis match Thursday.
No. 1 Avery Massaro (L) defeated Ambur Orowitz (K) 6-2, 6-2, No. 2 Taylor Shanefelter (L) defeated Savannah Renwick (K) 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Josie Marts (L) defeated Lauren Raulf (K) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 1 Bridget McHugh/Brooke Coll (L) defeated Lexiann Colaianni/Asya Welch (K) 6-4, 6-3, No. 2 Julia Fetter/Kira Floreck (L) defeated Sabrina Wilson/Makenna Maclean (K) 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 (3rd set tiebreak).
