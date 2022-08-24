Greater Latrobe 204, Penn-Trafford 211
Greater Latrobe boys golf rebounded from the poor performance at Norwin last week with a huge victory over the visiting Class 3A, Section 1 opponents Penn-Trafford. Leading the way for the Wildcats was senior captain Jake Pavlik with a one-over-par 37.
The Cats will travel to Indiana Area today.
Latrobe: PJ Germano 39, Jake Pavlik 37, JM Krajc 43, Jack Sacriponte 44, JD Robinson 47, Jack Ridilla 41, Parker Berk 48, Tyler Mondock 50.
Ligonier Valley girls golf
Ligonier Valley 233, Derry 265
The Ligonier Valley girls golf team won both matches against Derry Area and River Valley Tuesday. Amanda Woods was the medalist with a 48.n Derry Area was led by senior Bethany Dixon who carded a 56 at Champion Lakes.
Ligonier Valley: Amanda Woods 48, Adelynn Witcoski 63, Alyssa Johnston 60, Ana Charlebois 62, Maggie Markosky 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.