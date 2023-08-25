The Greater Latrobe boys golf team put together an excellent outing to beat Indiana Area 196-205 at its home course, and get its fourth win of the season.
It was an all-around solid outing for the Wildcats. Their entire team all finished in under 45 strokes or less.
Leading the way for the Wildcats on Thursday was JM Krajc. Krajc finished the day shooting a 36, which was good enough to make par. Krajc was also the overall winner on the day, though there were other golfers not too far behind.
PJ Germano was one of those golfers. He finished just one stroke behind Krajc, ending the day just one stroke above par. Germano’s day was good enough to tie with the leader from Indiana Area, Ryan Bell.
Following behind Germano was Jack Sacriponte. Sacriponte continued the good day of golf for Greater Latrobe. Sacriponte finished two over par, shooting a 38 at Latrobe Country Club on Thursday.
The remainder of the Wildcats team was separated by just four strokes. Leading that group was Jack Ridilla. Ridilla finished with a 41 on the day, which was five over par.
Trent Barnhart and Jeremy Lazarchik were tied with each other, both finishing after 42 strokes.
Parker Berk and Noah Dixon rounded out the Wildcats team on Thursday, Berk posted a 43 and Dixon was two strokes behind him with a 45.
The win will help get the Wildcats back on track after a loss earlier in the week. Greater Latrobe now has a 4-1 record on the season.
The Greater Latrobe boys golf team will be back in action next Monday when the Wildcats travel to Kittanning Country Club to face Armstrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.