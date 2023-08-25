Wildcats Logo CMYK.jpg

The Greater Latrobe boys golf team put together an excellent outing to beat Indiana Area 196-205 at its home course, and get its fourth win of the season.

It was an all-around solid outing for the Wildcats. Their entire team all finished in under 45 strokes or less.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.