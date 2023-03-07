The Greater Latrobe girls finished eighth as a team at the WPIAL Class AAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The Diving Championships were held at North Allegheny High School on Feb. 25 and the Swimming Championship was held at Trees Pool on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh on March 2-3.
The following are the finishers for the Lady Wildcats:
200 Medley Relay: 10th Dannika Mucino, Maggie Elder, Hannah Carasia, Destini Homan; 200 Free: 13th Destini Homan, 28th Kate Wolford; 50 Free: 19th Dannika Mucino; 100 Butterfly: 5th Lauren Bell#; 100 Free: 3rd Lauren Bell#, 18th Maggie Elder; 500 Free: 11th Kate Wolford; 200 Free Relay: 7th Dannika Mucino, Destini Homan, Hannah Carasia, Lauren Bell
100 Breaststroke: 10th Maggie Elder; 400 Free Relay: 6th Maggie Elder, Dannika Mucino, Destini Homan, Lauren Bell#; Diving: 2nd Hannah Polosky# 14th Quinlin Mulroy, 16th Rachel Limani.
# denotes athletes who qualified for PIAA Championships set for March 17-18 at Bucknell University.
On the boys side, the Wildcats finished eighth as a team at the WPIAL Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships.
The following are the finishers for the Wildcats:
200 Medley Relay: 6th Charlie Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thomson, Patrick Cratty# (New school record that was in place since 1995); 200 Free: 8th Patrick Cratty#; 200 Individual Medley: 13th Chris Heese; 50 Free: 7th Charlie Thomson#; 100 Butterfly: 15th Charlie Cratty; 100 Free: 6th Charlie Thomson#, 11th Patrick Cratty; 200 Free Relay: 21st Jace Pedicone, Heinrich Van Der Westhuizen, John Elder, David Klunk; 100 Backstroke: 13th Charlie Cratty; 100 Breaststroke: 6th Chris Heese#
400 Free Relay: 6th Charlie Cratty, Charlie Thomson, Chris Heese, Patrick Cratty# (New school record); Diving: 7th Abigail Cook#
# denotes athletes who qualified for PIAA Championships set for March 15-16 at Bucknell University.
