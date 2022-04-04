Greater Latrobe will have a new leader at the head of its boys lacrosse program. Bob Kemerer was hired to take over for Pete Cuda, who resigned after last season.
Kemerer served as a volunteer assistant to Cuda last season and when Cuda stepped down as head coach, Kemerer found it a great opportunity to take over.
Kemerer said the first couple weeks of the season have gone well and he’s happy with where the team currently stands. He credits a lot of that to the diverse coaching staff that has been assembled.
“I am excited for the season,” Kemerer said. “We had a good scrimmage against Freeport the other night and we have a pretty diverse coaching staff. We have a couple (coaches) from Saint Vincent, a couple of guys that had played in high school and are now teaching, and we have a coach who specializes in footwork and speed conditioning. I am excited about the staff we have.”
Just as the coaching staff is diverse, Kemerer said they have a diverse group of athletes on the team as well.
“I am excited about the athletes we have,” he said. “We don’t have a ton of lacrosse experience. We have guys that played in the summer and travel leagues, but we have a lot of implants from the hockey team. We also have a kid that played basketball.”
Kemerer said that even though they may not have the most experienced team, he’s happy with how the team has picked the sport up.
“They are all picking the sport very easily and they are all good athletes,” he said. “We may not be the biggest team, but we have a lot of speed and a lot of athletic talent, so I am excited for that.”
Greater Latrobe just missed out on the WPIAL playoffs a season ago, so the Wildcats are hopeful to earn a spot this season. Kemerer mentioned the importance of having the experienced players from last year’s team step up.
Senior attackman Mason Rohrer will be returning to the team this season and will be a key to the Wildcats’ success this year.
“Mason has been playing lacrosse since he was a little kid,” Kemerer said. “He is super talented and super athletic, and he scored a ton of goals last season. (Rohrer) is a natural leader.”
Rohrer’s brother, Cameron Rohrer is a Seton Hill commit, and he will also be returning to the team this season. Cameron will be the netminder for the Wildcats.
“I believe he is one of the top goalies in the entire WPIAL, if not the best goalie in the WPIAL,” Kemerer said. “Both Cameron and Mason are excellent players.”
Other returners that Kemerer said will have a major impact include, midfielders Louis Garbeglio and Ben Curry, attacker Nick Stump and J.T. Kaecher, defenseman Buddy Young, Jake Kemerer, and Isiah Martinez.
“(Louis, Ben, Nick, and J.T.) are all key offensive guys for us this year,” Kemerer said. “Louis came from the soccer (team) but picked up lacrosse very quickly and he worked all summer long and looks tremendous. Ben, Nick, J.T, Buddy, Jake, and Isiah all look great too, and will play a lot of minutes for us this year.”
To go along with the veterans of the team, Kemerer said the Wildcats were greeted by some newcomers too.
One of those newcomers is freshman, Leo Joseph. Joseph will be a face-off man for Greater Latrobe Kemerer said.
Along with Joseph, freshman Dylan Morris will see some playing time as well. Kemerer said Morris will be playing on both offense and defense this season.
Josh Fazekas, Reid West, Josh Coffee, and J.D. Robinson are newcomers who will be key contributors to the team this year as well.
“They are all showing great strides in practice,” Kemerer said. “I think they are all going to be assets to the team, and they will all be on the field a lot this year.”
Kemerer said he doesn’t have win/loss expectations for the year, rather he just wants the kids to go out there and play the game and do the best they can.
“My expectations for the season for this team is to just go out to learn the game of lacrosse and have fun,” he said. “We don’t have a huge roster or a ton of kids who have played lacrosse in the past. For me, Lacrosse wasn’t something that was available to us growing up and I have really fallen in love with this sport. I really just want some of these athletes to pick up a new sport, learn the game, and just have the best season that we can.”
The Wildcats will host Central Catholic tonight at 7 p.m.
