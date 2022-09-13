The Lady Wildcats easily downed Penn Hills Monday for a 7-0 Class 3A, Section 3 victory at Rossi Field.
Greater Latrobe had seven different players score its seven goals in the win as the Wildcats’ offense controlled possession of the ball for a lot of the game.
“A lot of ladies put their name in that hat and probably a few more that should have also been in there,” Wildcat coach Jamie Morrison said of her team’s scoring. “They played very well tonight, very proud of them. We work to have them playing on the same page as a unit. When we play that style, it plays to their strengths.”
Junior Regan Reilly got the Wildcats on the scoreboard first with a goal at the 28:58 mark of the first half.
Less than 10 minutes later freshman Annalyse Bauer added another goal for Greater Latrobe to put it up 2-0.
At the 11:37 mark of the first half, junior Ella Bulava scored again, the Wildcats’ last goal of the half, putting them up 3-0.
“We had a lot of chances; we created a lot of chances which is fantastic,” Morrison said. “We are looking to be a little more clinical in front of the net. We should be putting away some more (goals), but, especially with the wet surface, the ball bounced around a little bit. They did a nice job of settling it down and work it through each other.”
The scoring continued for Greater Latrobe in the second half. Lauren Bell scored the first goal of the half for the Wildcats at 34:22 to extend the lead to 4-0.
Seven minutes later, sophomore Ava Yurko chipped in another goal making it a 5-0 Greater Latrobe lead.
Sophomore Robin Reilly put the Wildcats up 6-0 with just over 19 minutes left in the game. And with 12 minutes left, Mackenzie Kubistek scored to make it 7-0 Greater Latrobe.
“An issue we have had is not making as creative of runs in the attack,” Morrison said. “I think we did a nice job of that. We gave ourselves lots of different options to play through which makes it that much more challenging to defend against.”
Greater Latrobe was also not stingy with its assists Monday as Robin Reilly and Makenna Malone each had two assists, while Maddie Petruzzi had one.
The Wildcats will next travel to Franklin Regional for another conference matchup on Sept. 14.
“They are going to be a good battle,” Morrison said. “We want to make sure we are coming out with all guns firing, so that way we can take them from the get-go.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
