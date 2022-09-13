The Lady Wildcats easily downed Penn Hills Monday for a 7-0 Class 3A, Section 3 victory at Rossi Field.

Greater Latrobe had seven different players score its seven goals in the win as the Wildcats’ offense controlled possession of the ball for a lot of the game.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

