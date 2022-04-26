It was a total team effort that helped elevate host Greater Latrobe Wildcats to a 10-0 win over Kiski Area in a Class 5A, Section 1 baseball contest.
“It was great pitching, great defense,” Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano said. “We came up with the timely hits today. They are such a great group. We worked on some of our approaches coming into this game and it really came through today. I’m very proud of them.”
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in the-bottom-of-the-first inning when Logan Short smacked the ball long and over the fence in left field, knocking in one RBI, and putting Greater Latrobe up 2-0. It would be a lead the Wildcats would not lose.
Greater Latrobe would add another run in the second inning. The Wildcats big offensive innings were the fourth and fifth.
In the fourth, Greater Latrobe put another three runs on the scoreboard. Two-of-those-three runs came on a Chase Sickenberger double that brought in two RBIs. The other run came on a fielder’s choice hit by Short that scored Sickenberger bringing the score to 6-0.
“These kids are focused,” Basciano said. “A group of seniors last year showed them what it was about and what a great year that was. These guys just stepped right in, and they didn’t miss a beat with it. We talk about taking the next step. Last year it was making the playoffs and getting that first-round playoff win. This year, their sights have been set square on that section championship and making it deeper in the playoffs and states.”
The Wildcats would add another four runs in the fifth inning to secure the 10-run mercy rule at 10-0.
“We talked before about waiting for that complete game,” Basciano said. “I think we missed some opportunities, but this is as close to a complete game as we’ve played all year. Getting towards the end of the year, it is when you want to see your best ball being played, so we’re pretty happy about that.”
Besides Sickenberger, Owen Miele and Logan Bradish also recoreded doubles for the Wildcats.
Sickenberger earned the win for Greater Latrobe. He struck out six and walked none in his five innings pitched.
The Wildcats sit atop of Class 5A, Section 1 at 9-3 overall and 7-0 in the section.
“It is not how you start; it is how you finish,” Basciano said. “We want to keep working, growing and building. Hopefully this is indicative of what we are going to keep doing towards the end stretch.”
Greater Latrobe will travel to Kiski Area today for a 4 p.m. game start.
–––––
Kiski Area 0 Gr. Latrobe 10 (Five inn.)
ab r h ab r h
Dinninno 2 0 0 Cramer 2 3 2 Witt 2 0 0 Sickenberger 4 1 1 Ross 0 0 1 Short 2 1 1 Smith 2 0 0 V.Amatucci 3 0 0 Bucci 2 0 0 Bradish 3 1 2 Werkeiser2 0 0 Batista 3 0 0 Leviski 2 0 1 Albaugh 2 1 0 Fritz 2 0 1 Massari 3 1 1 Smith 1 0 0 Miele 3 2 2 Krough 0 0 0 L.Amatucci 0 0 0 Totals 17 0 3 Totals 25 10 9
KA 000 00x x — 033 Gr. Latrobe 210 34x x — 1090
Doubles: GL: Sickenberger, Miele, Bradish. Home runs: GL: Short. Strikeouts by: KA: Smith-2. GL: Sickenberger-6. Winning pitcher: Chase Sickenberger. Losing pitcher: Lebryn Smith.
