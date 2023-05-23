Fight, determination, the will to win.
Playoffs ask that and much more from a team.
After being in a battle for their playoff lives and getting a walk-off win in the first-round against Kiski, the No. 5 seed Greater Latrobe Wildcats persevered once more and used their heart and grit to edge No. 4 seed Chartiers Valley 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Monday.
“We’ve become accustomed to it,” said Latrobe baseball coach Matt Basciano after the win. “We preach teamwork and this team believes it. They go out, they play that way and they just don’t want to lose for one another.”
Coach Basciano could have done with a better start as the Wildcat bats went down in order in the top of the first and the defense fought through a rocky patch in the bottom of the inning.
Starting pitcher Logan Bradish gave up a solo home run to the No. 2 hitter, Justin Ferrari. The Colts then got a hit from centerfielder Charles Caruso after Wildcat right fielder Eli Boring slipped en route to the ball, but recovered to hold Caruso to only a single. Bradish allowed another single and then induced catcher Kasey Threats to fly out to centerfielder Erick Batista.
Greater Latrobe (16-6) fought back in the top of the second to take the lead. Second baseman Anthony Massari drew a walk to lead off the inning and after Jacob Cramer struck out, Boring and Tyler Fazekas each singled to load the bases. Third baseman Riley Smith singled in Massari and after a Dante Basciano strikeout, Batista smacked a grounder between first and second that was mishandled by the Colts first baseman and brought home Boring from third.
Starter Logan Bradish was glad, but not surprised that his teammates rallied for the lead.
“We all have the same roles, every at bat, we try to fight our hardest. I feel like that helps us every inning,” he said, “Every inning I feel like we’re in it. No matter what, we could be down 5-0 in the first, I know this team is going to come back and do their job to win the game.”
Bradish allowed just a double in the bottom of the second after Boring dove but came up empty on what became a double for the Colts first baseman. However, Bradish got the next two batters to fly out and ground out. In the third, second baseman Dante Basciano couldn’t field a grounder from Brendan Cruz cleanly. But it was the arm of catcher Louie Amatucci that caught Cruz trying to steal second with a perfect throw to second. Once more, Bradish closed the inning with a routine grounder to shortstop Cooper Basciano.
Chartiers Valley (14-7) capitalized in the bottom of the fourth with a leadoff double from pitcher Tyler Zallenick. The Colts then used small ball to bring him around to score. Kacey Threats laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move Zellenick to third and second baseman Layne Lesko crushed a sacrifice fly to deep left field to score Zallenick.
Greater Latrobe showed its resiliency and broke through in the top of the sixth to score two runs and break a 2-2 tie.
Boring led off the inning with a line drive single down the first base line, Tyler Fazekas was hit by a pitch and Riley Smith laid down a bunt, hustling to beat the throw to first to load the bases. Dante Basciano then chopped a slow bouncing ball to Chartiers Valley third baseman Layne Lesko and Dante Basciano reached first safely for an infield single and Boring scored.
Boring knew he struggled a bit in the field and may have forced Bradish to pitch a few extra pitches, but knowing it didn’t affect the score, he buried those miscues and became the catalyst for the Wildcat offense.
“Had to fight the sun and I was slipping a little bit in the outfield, but I just told myself, ‘I’ll get through it,’” said Boring. When asked how he felt to start the Wildcat rallies, Boring said, “Makes me feel great. I like being a young one on the team, lets the pressure build up.”
Bradish sent down the Colts in order in the bottom of the sixth and after allowing a walk in the seventh, got a flyout and used a nasty pitch to strike out the last two batters and clinch the victory for the Wildcats.
When asked after the game about those final two pitches for strikeouts, Bradish said, “That was my curveball. I was trying to spot it up a little bit.”
He tossed a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned), six hits, one walk and struck out four, but knew it wasn’t just him who brought the Wildcats the win.
“Without my defense (Monday), and the offense coming up clutch with clutch hits, I couldn’t do without them,” Bradish said.
Being the consummate teammate, Boring complimented Bradish’s effort, noting that Bradish “always gets us through the game no matter if we’re up or down, he brings us through.”
But coach Basciano won’t let anyone forget that it was a true team effort and his team is mentally equipped for handling tough situations.
“They learn from their mistakes,” he said. “They’re so coachable, something happens, they don’t let it affect them, they just go out there and make the next play or take advantage in the next at bat. Not just Bradish being that bull dog on the mound, every kid stepped up (Monday).”
Coach Basciano will look for one more fight from his team as they advance to play last year’s runner-up and this year’s top seed Montour in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals 4 p.m. Tuesday at Boyce Mayview Park in Upper St. Clair.
