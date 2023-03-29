It might have been in the 40s at Graham-Sobota Field Tuesday, but the bats were hot for Greater Latrobe baseball, and later so Avonworth in an exhibition game that saw the Wildcats win 8-6.

"They are a great program," Wildcats coach Matt Basciano. "They are ranked three going into the season in triple-A. Good teams are not going to quit; they are going to keep battling. And that is exactly what they did."

