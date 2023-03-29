It might have been in the 40s at Graham-Sobota Field Tuesday, but the bats were hot for Greater Latrobe baseball, and later so Avonworth in an exhibition game that saw the Wildcats win 8-6.
"They are a great program," Wildcats coach Matt Basciano. "They are ranked three going into the season in triple-A. Good teams are not going to quit; they are going to keep battling. And that is exactly what they did."
The Wildcats were the first to get on the scoreboard when Jacob Cramer scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the second.
Greater Latrobe would add another run in the bottom of the third when Eli Boring would double in an RBI to make it 2-0 Wildcats.
Avonworth cut the Wildcats' lead in half in the top of the fourth when it scored making it a 2-1 contest.
The Wildcats would extend their lead in the bottom of the inning when they added two runs on another Avonworth passed ball to make a 4-1 game.
In the bottom of the fifth after a Logan Bradish double, Tony Massari would single, driving in Bradish to score and giving the Wildcats a 5-1 lead. Later in the inning, Massari would score on another Avonworth passed ball to make it 6-1. And to round out the scoring in the inning, Mason Leonard bunted and there was an error on the throw to first base that allowed to more Latrobe runs to score.
Avonworth started a rally in the top of the seventh and scored five runs in the inning before closing pitcher Erick Batista struck out the last Avonworth batter to secure the win.
Logan Bradish was the winning pitcher for Greater Latrobe. He lasted five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out four. Batista threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
"We manufactured runs," Basciano said. "We play small ball. We kept the pressure on. We play all 21 outs no matter what it is. One of our mottos is whatever it takes. And that is what the kids did. They found a way to get on base and then we made things happen. We like to put the pressure on and get moving and get good reads so that we can push the issue there."
Basciano is happy with his Wildcat team in the new season but still sees room for improvement.
"We still have to figure somethings out," he said. "We still have to iron some stuff out, but that is why you get these exhibition games in. I'm pleased we got the win. I'm pleased with a lot of parts. But, we definitely got to work, but we will come back tomorrow and work and get ready for Hempfield which is our last exhibition game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.