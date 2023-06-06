Greater Latrobe baseball team’s impressive season ended in the first round of the state tournament Monday with a hard-fought 10-9 loss at the hands of Bellefonte out of PIAA District 6 and the Mountain Conference Champions.
The Wildcats trailed 10-2 after four innings of play, but Greater Latrobe stormed back, outscoring the Red Raiders 7-0 over the final three innings but fell just short, leaving the potential tying run stranded on second base in the seventh inning.
The Wildcats fought until the final out and that wasn’t something that was new to Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano.
“We have talked all year about heart and fight,” he said. “We pulled them together before we batted in the fifth (inning) and that’s just what they showed, heart and fight. The character of this team, just amazing and I am so proud of them. What they showed this year, I know they will be successful in all they do in life.”
The Wildcats strung together nine hits as a team and eight of the nine Greater Latrobe hitters reached base at least one time throughout the game.
At the top of the lineup, Erick Batista led the way, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI, which came in the top of the seventh to cut the Bellefonte lead to just two runs. Senior Logan Bradish had a big game at the plate as well. He went 2 for 4 with a big, two-run home run in the seventh inning to pull the Wildcats to within one run.
Coach Basciano had one word to describe Bradish’s monster home run to left field: “amazing.”
“That (home run) was huge,” coach Basciano said. “(Logan) is the prime example of this team’s fight, heart and no-quit attitude. Love him and his leadership he brings every day. We are going to miss him.”
Jacob Cramer added two hits in the No. 5 spot for the Wildcats. Cramer went 2 for 3 with a double, single, walk and three RBIs. All three of his RBIs came on a bases-clearing three-run double in the fifth inning to start Greater Latrobe’s comeback.
Tyler Fazekas and Riley Smith each had hits in the loss as well for the Wildcats.
Bradish got the start on the mound for Greater Latrobe, pitching two innings before giving way to the bullpen. Smith followed, pitching three innings, giving up four runs, all coming with two outs in the fourth inning. He also struck out two batters.
Following Smith was Luke Nipar. He contributed 0.2 innings of work, stranding the bases loaded to keep Greater Latrobe alive heading into the seventh inning.
Coach Basciano was proud of the way his pitchers and bullpen battled it out to keep Greater Latrobe in the game.
“That’s what we have gotten all year from Riley and Luke,” he said. “They are going to go at them and not back down no matter the situation. Again, two more great examples of heart and fight that this team has.”
The Wildcats got off to a great start in the first inning. Batista led off with an infield single to shortstop and Louis Amatucci followed by dropping down a bunt and reaching on an error by the second baseman.
After a strikeout and lineout, Cramer came through with his two-out, two-run single to give Greater Latrobe an early 2-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Bellefonte stormed back. Red Raiders right fielder and Duke University commit Trevor Johnson launched a leadoff home run – his 11th of the season – to cut the Greater Latrobe lead in half at 2-1.
The Red Raiders added three more runs in the inning on a three-run home run by starting pitcher Dominic Caparella to give Bellefonte a 4-2 lead at the end of the first inning.
In the second inning, Bellefonte added two more to increase its lead to 6-2, and after a scoreless third inning for both teams, the Red Raiders added more in the fourth.
After two quick outs by Smith for the Wildcats, Bellefonte put together four two-out hits mixed between two walks to score four more runs, increasing the team’s lead to 10-2. The Red Raiders left what would have been the potential winning run for the mercy rule stranded on first base.
In the fifth inning, the Wildcats’ comeback was in full swing. Smith led the inning off with a single, Dante Basciano reached base after he was hit by a pitch, and Batista dropped down a bunt single to load the bases with no outs for Greater Latrobe.
Amatucci followed with an RBI-walk that scored Smith to cut the lead to 10-3. After a flyout and strikeout, Cramer followed with his bases clearing three-run double that cut the Red Raiders’ lead to 10-6.
Both Greater Latrobe and Bellefonte went down quietly in the sixth as the Wildcats were down to their final three outs.
Basciano led off the seventh by working a walk, and Batista knocked him in with an RBI-double as the Wildcats trailed only 10-7 with a runner in scoring position and no outs. After a strikeout, Bradish smacked his two-run homer to left field that scored Batista to cut the Bellefonte lead to just one run at 10-9.
After Tony Massari flew out to the warning track in left field, Cramer and Eli Boring both walked as the Wildcats had the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base. Fazekas ended the game with a hard ground ball to third base as Bellefonte third baseman Josh Brown stepped on third for the game-ending fielder’s choice, ending Greater Latrobe’s late comeback attempt.
Greater Latrobe ends its season with an impressive 18-8 record, finishing as the WPIAL Class 4A runner-up. Coach Basciano said there is a lot to be proud of for this team and hopes they can take this momentum into next season.
“We are going to take some time to reflect and enjoy everything this team did this year,” he said. “Just like every year, we will get back to work and take the experiences and senior leadership and use it for next year. The experience is so important but the example these seniors showed as leaders for the years to come...we are going to miss these seniors and being with this team every day.”
