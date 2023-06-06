Greater Latrobe baseball team’s impressive season ended in the first round of the state tournament Monday with a hard-fought 10-9 loss at the hands of Bellefonte out of PIAA District 6 and the Mountain Conference Champions.

The Wildcats trailed 10-2 after four innings of play, but Greater Latrobe stormed back, outscoring the Red Raiders 7-0 over the final three innings but fell just short, leaving the potential tying run stranded on second base in the seventh inning.

