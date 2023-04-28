Greater Latrobe watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 19-4 loss to Peters Township Thursday.
The Indians scored on a fielder’s choice by Will Somers, a single by Carter Shanafelt, and a single by Teddy Platt in the first inning.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 9:19 am
Peters Township hit three home runs on the day.
Jack Natili went deep in the fourth inning. Steven Laurence had a long ball in the second inning. Shanafelt put one out in the fourth inning.
The Wildcats struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Peters Township, giving up 19 runs.
The Indians scored eight runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught by Peters Township was led by Platt, Ben Castor, Laurence, Joey Bedillion, Jack Lutte, and Natili, all driving in runs in the inning.
Luke Markowski was on the pitcher’s mound for Peters Township. He went two innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three.
Dominick Cararini started on the mound for Greater Latrobe. The pitcher surrendered seven runs on four hits over two innings, striking out one. Jake Lloyd threw one and two-thirds innings in relief.
Louie Amatucci, Dante Basciano, Eli Boring, Logan Bradish and Jacob Cramer each collected one hit for the Wildcats.
