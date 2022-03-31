On Tuesday, the Wildcats toughed out a 4-3 win, against Indiana Area, their first win of the season, in a non-conference game at Greater Latrobe High School.
It was a different story Wednesday afternoon as Connellsville came to town and blanked the Wildcats, by a score of 3-0.
Greater Latrobe ran into a strong pitching performance by Connellsville’s junior left-hander Beau Bigam. Bigam shut out the Wildcats, throwing a complete game while surrendering just three hits. Bigam struck out five and walked one.
“You have to give Connellsville a lot of credit, that is a great team out there,” Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano said. “Defensively they played well and offensively they swung the bats very well. Their pitcher did a great job too and that’s what we want to see in exhibition.”
Despite falling short on the scoreboard, Basciano was very pleased with the effort that Wildcats starting pitcher Max Wilson gave them on the day. Wilson worked four-plus innings, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out four. Wilson also walked four in the outing.
“It’s important to get these innings from our pitchers in an exhibition (game) because you don’t get many exhibitions before the section season starts,” he said. “Max taking us into the fifth inning and really only giving up one run was great.”
Basciano was also very happy with Vinny Amatucci’s performance on the mound, as he relieved Wilson in the fifth inning. Amatucci pitched three innings, giving up zero runs, while allowing just two hits, and striking out one batter.
“Vinny came into the game in a really tough situation,” Basciano said. “Vinny worked and battled it out, and we really needed to see those things. It was a tough loss, but I am very pleased with a lot of things we did out there.”
Amatucci, Chase Sickenberger and Owen Miele were the only three Wildcats to get hits on the day. All three hits were singles for the Wildcats and did not get past second base.
It was an all-out pitcher’s duel throughout the game. For the first four innings of the game, both teams were held scoreless.
Connellsville threatened to score in the top half of the first, but Wilson worked out of a jam. In the second inning, the Falcon’s first two hitters reached on hits, but Wilson shut the next three hitters down to get out of trouble once again.
The Wildcats on the other hand did not get their first base runner of the game until the third inning. Miele reached on an error but was picked off at first base to end the third inning.
In the fourth inning, it was much of the same for both teams. Connellsville was set down in order in the top half of the inning, as the Wildcats came to bat.
In the bottom of the fourth, Sickenberger picked up Greater Latrobe’s first hit of the game. But nothing came of it as the Wildcats’ next two hitters were retired to keep the game scoreless.
As the game headed to the top of the fifth, Connellsville broke the scoreless tie. The Falcons scored three runs in the inning on two hits and one Greater Latrobe error, forcing Basciano to pull Wilson from the mound. As the game headed to the bottom of the fifth, Connellsville found themselves with a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the fifth, Bigam continued to keep Greater Latrobe’s offense in check, as the game headed to the sixth with the Falcons still leading 3-0.
Both teams had base runners in the sixth inning, but neither team could plate any runs, as the game remained 3-0 heading to the seventh and final inning.
After Amatucci set down Connellsville in order in the top of the seventh, The Wildcats got two runners on in the seventh, but they could not plate any runs, as they fell short in the contest.
As the Wildcats enter section play on Monday, Basciano talked about the importance of getting their exhibition games in, before section play.
“Just to get these (exhibition) games in is important, to see what you have going into section play,” he said. “But also, to see those character type of games is important too. To see what it’s like to get that lead and hold onto it in a close game, and to battle the whole way through like we did against Connellsville is important.”
Basciano was also very pleased with the fight his guys showed these last couple of games.
“These guys never gave up, and that’s what I like about them,” he said. “There is no quit and a ton of fight from these guys and it’s good to see it early in the season because you know you are going to be tested in the section and you are going to have games similar to today.”
The Wildcats begin section play on Monday, April 4, when they travel to McKeesport. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
–––––
Connellsville 3, Greater Latrobe 0
Connellsville 000 030 0 — 3 6 2
Gr. Latrobe 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Doubles: Domer; Bigam
Strikeouts by: Max Wilson- 4; Amatucci- 1; Bigam- 9
Base on balls by: Wilson- 4; Amatucci- 1; Bigam- 1
Winning pitcher: Bigam
Losing pitcher: Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.