Members of the Greater Latrobe track and field team participated Wednesday, May 17, in the WPIAL championships held at Slippery Rock University.
Adam Piper finished fifth in the 100M dash final with a time of 10.90 to qualify for the PIAA championships at Shippensburg University next week. His time is the second fastest fully automated timing (FAT) in Greater Latrobe track and field history. Jeff Elam ran a 10.85 in 2012.
The 4x100M relay team of Vincent Gaskey, Jake Pittman, Chris Cochran and Adam Piper finished fourth to qualify for the PIAA championships.
Brylee Bodnar took fifth in the 300M hurdles with a time of 46.78.
Kollin Stevens took seventh in the triple jump with a mark of 43-6.
Meryn Zangaro took the eighth-place medal in shot put with a mark of 35-7.5.
For Class AAA classification schools, the top four finishers automatically advance to the state championship meet. Other qualifiers must meet the state qualifying standards up to eight.
