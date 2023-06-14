Greater Latrobe Aqua Club recently won a Chestnut Ridge League tri-meet against Penn Trafford Aqua Club and Belle Vernon Swim Club.
The event was held Thursday, June 8, at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 3:49 pm
Greater Latrobe Aqua Club recently won a Chestnut Ridge League tri-meet against Penn Trafford Aqua Club and Belle Vernon Swim Club.
The event was held Thursday, June 8, at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
The following is a list of first-place finishers:
BOYS
15 & over: Patrick Cratty (200 free); Charlie Thomson (50 free, 100 fly, 100 free); Chris Heese (200 IM, 100 breast); Heinrich van der Westhuizen (100 back).
13-14: Matthew Lewis (50 fly, 50 back); Austin Akins (100 free); Andrew Cheung (50 breast).
9-10: Isaac Bender (50 free, 50 back, 50 breast); Jeremiah Hartland (100 free); Noah Bish (100 free).
8 & under: Everett Freeman (100 IM); Noah Bish (50 fly).
GIRLS
15 & over: Destini Homan (200 free, 100 free); Lauren Bell (50 free, 100 fly, 100 back); Hannah Carasia (200 IM); Matilda Price (100 breast).
13-14: Kenley Lynn (50 free); Isabelle Hough (50 back).
11-12: Beth Cratty (50 fly, 50 back).
9-10: Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 50 fly, 50 breast).
8 & under: Jocelyn Bender (25 free, 25 back); Stella Ferencak (100 IM, 25 breast).
RELAYS
8 & under: 100 medley relay (J. Bender, E. Freeman, S. Ferencak, Christian Vecchiola).
13-18: 200 medley relay (Charlie Cratty, C. Heese, C. Thomson, P. Cratty); 200 free relay (C. Heese, P. Cratty, Charlie Cratty, C. Thomson).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.