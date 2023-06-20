Greater Latrobe Aqua Club recently won a Chestnut Ridge League tri-meet against Connellsville Aqua Club and Somerset Area Aqua Club.
The meet was held Thursday, June 15, at Connellsville Area High School.
The following is a list of first-place finishers:
BOYS
15 and over: Charlie Thomson (50 free, 100 breast); Patrick Cratty (200 IM, 100 free); Ben Bradley (100 fly)
13-14: Matthew Lewis (50 fly, 100 free)
9-10: Noah Bish (100 IM, 50 fly, 50 breast); Isaac Bender (50 back)
GIRLS
15 and over: Hannah Carasia (200 free); Destini Homan (50 free, 100 back); Lauren Bell (200 IM, 100 fly, 100 free); Maggie Elder (100 breast)
13-14: Isabelle Hough (50 free, 100 free 200 IM); Kenley Lynn (50 fly, 50 back)
11-12: Beth Cratty (50 fly, 100 free, 50 breast)
9-10: Cathleen Cratty (50 free, 50 fly, 50 breast)
8 and under: Stella Ferencak (25 free, 100 IM, 25 fly); Brooke Mallory (50 free); Jocelyn Bender (25 back, 25 breast)
RELAYS
8 and under: 100 medley relay (J. Bender, Gabriella Frederick, S. Ferencak, B. Mallory); 100 free relay (Gabriella Frederick, S. Ferencak, B. Mallory, J. Bender)
9-10: 200 medley relay (I. Bender, C. Cratty, N. Bish, Anthony Vecchiola); 200 free relay (Elizabeth Bish, I. Bender, N. Bish, C. Cratty)
13-18: 200 medley relay (D. Homan, P. Cratty, L. Bell, C. Thomson); 200 free relay (P. Cratty, L. Bell, D. Homan, C. Thomson)
