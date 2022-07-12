Greater Latrobe Aqua Club recently competed in a Chestnut Ridge League tri-meet against Somerset Aqua Club and Derry Aqua Club.
The following are the first-place finishers for GLAC:
Boys
15-up
John Elder (200 IM); Ben Bradley (100 Fly, 100 Free, 100 Back)
13-14
Charlie Thomson (200 IM, 50 Fly, 50 Back)
9-10
Isaac Bender (100 IM)
8-under
Bradley Mascio (25 Free, 25 Fly, 50 Free); Noah Bish (100 IM, 25 Back, 25 Breast)
Girls
15-up
Maggie Elder (200 Free, 100 Breast); Lauren Bell (200 IM, 100 Fly, 100 Back); Destini Homan (100 Free)
13-14
Hannah Carasia (50 Fly, 100 Free)
11-12
Karter Kubistek (50 Breast)
8-under
Jocelyn Bender (50 Free); Brooke Mallory (25 Breast)
Relays
8-under
100 Medley Relay (J. Bender, B. Mallory, Elizabeth Bish, B. Mascio); 100 Free Relay (B. Mallory, J. Bender, B. Mascio, Elizabeth Bish)
13-18
200 Medley Relay (L. Bell, M. Elder, C. Thomson, H. Carasia); 200 Free Relay (L. Bell, H. Carasia, D. Homan, C. Thomson)
---
Greater Latrobe Aqua Club, also won a Chestnut Ridge League swim meet against Connellsville Aqua Club on June 23.
The following are the first- place finishers:
Boys
15-up
Charlie Cratty (200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Breast); Patrick Cratty (200 IM)
13-14
Charlie Thomson (50 Free, 200 IM, 100 Free)
9-10
Daniel Underwood (50 Free, 100 Free); Isaac Bender (50 Back, 50 Breast)
8-under
Everett Freeman (100 IM, 25 Back); Bradley Mascio (25 Breast)
Girls
15-up
Lauren Bell (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back); Maggie Elder (200 IM, 100 Breast)
13-14
Hannah Carasia (50 Free, 200 IM, 50 Fly); Maggie Maiers (50 Back, 50 Breast)
11-12
Kenley Lynn (50 Free, 100 Free); Beth Cratty (100 IM, 50 Fly, 50 Back); Cori Gardiner (50 Breast)
9-10
Iris Cheung (50 Free, 50 Fly)
8-under
Jocelyn Bender (25 Free, 25 Fly, 25 Back); Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 50 Free, 25 Breast)
Relays
8-under
100 Medley Relay (B. Mascio, E. Freeman, C. Cratty, J. Bender); 100 Free Relay (E. Freeman, J. Bender, B. Mascio, C. Cratty)
11-12
200 Medley Relay (Hannah Underwood, B. Cratty, C. Gardiner, Kacy Kring); 200 Free Relay (C. Gardiner, Hannah Underwood, Kacy Kring, B. Cratty)
13-18
200 Medley Relay (C. Cratty, P. Cratty, C. Thomson, L. Bell); 200 Free Relay (P. Cratty, C. Thomson, L. Bell, C. Cratty)
