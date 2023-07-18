The Greater Latrobe Aqua Club recently won a Chestnut Ridge League dual meet against Mount Pleasant Aqua Club.
The meet was held July 13 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 7:32 am
The following is a list of first-place finishers:
BOYS
15 and over: Charlie Thomson (200 free); Patrick Cratty (50 free, 200 IM, 100 free); Charlie Cratty (100 fly, 100 back); Chris Heese (100 breast).
13-14: Matthew Lewis (50 free, 100 free); Austin Akins (200 IM); Andrew Cheung (50 breast).
11-12: Lucas DeMine (50 free, 50 fly, 50 back).
9-10: Jeremiah Hartland (50 free, 100 free); Noah Bish (100 IM).
8 and under: Andrew Tomich (50 free); Fletcher Dias (25 breast).
GIRLS
15 and over: Destini Homan (200 free); Maggie Elder (200 IM).
13-14: Kenley Lynn (50 free, 50 back); Isabelle Hough (200 IM, 50 fly).
11-12: Karter Kubistek (50 free, 100 free); Beth Cratty (100 IM, 50 fly, 50 Breast); Katie Heese (100 free).
9-10: Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 50 fly, 50 breast).
8 and under: Stella Ferencak (100 IM); Ellie Schultheis (50 free); Gabriella Frederick (25 breast).
RELAYS
8 and under: 100 medley relay (Ellie Schultheis, Stella Ferencak, Gabriella Frederick, Brooke Mallory); 100 free relay (Ellis Schultheis, Brooke Mallory, Maia Kuhar, Stella Ferencak).
9-10: 200 medley relay (Anthony Vecchiola, Noah Bish, Cathleen Cratty, Jeremiah Hartland).
11-12: 200 medley relay (Katie Heese, Karter Kubistek, Beth Cratty, Lucas DeMine); 200 free relay (Karter Kubistek, Katie Heese, Mila Crimboli, Beth Cratty).
13-18: 200 medley relay (Charlie Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thomson, Patrick Cratty); 200 free relay (Charlie Cratty, Patrick Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thomson).
