Greater Latrobe Aqua Club recently won a Chestnut Ridge League tri-meet against Derry Area Aqua Club and Elizabeth Forward Swim Club.
The meet was held June 22 at Derry Area High School.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 83F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 7:08 am
Greater Latrobe Aqua Club recently won a Chestnut Ridge League tri-meet against Derry Area Aqua Club and Elizabeth Forward Swim Club.
The meet was held June 22 at Derry Area High School.
The following is a list of first-place finishers:
BOYS
15 and over: Patrick Cratty (200 free); Chris Heese (200 IM, 100 breast); Charlie Cratty (100 fly); Charlie Thomson (100 free, 100 back).
13-14: Matthew Lewis (50 free, 50 fly, 100 free); Andrew Cheung (200 IM, 100 breast).
9-10: Oliver Heese (50 fly, 50 breast).
8 and under: PJ Floyd (25 free, 50 free, 25 back); Everett Freeman (100 IM, 25 Fly, 25 breast).
GIRLS
15 and over: Sydney Lukon (200 free, 200 IM, 100 free); Lauren Bell (50 free, 100 fly, 100 back); Maggie Elder (100 breast).
11-12: Beth Cratty (50 fly, 100 free, 50 breast).
9-10: Cathleen Cratty (50 free, 100 IM, 50 breast).
8 and under: Ellie Schultheis (25 free); Jocelyn Bender (100 IM, 25 fly, 50 free).
RELAYS
8 and under: 100 medley relay (E. Schultheis, E. Freeman, J. Bender, Charlotte Laskey); 100 free relay (J. Bender, E. Schultheis, Charlotte Laskey, E. Freeman).
9-10: 200 free relay (Jeremiah Hartland, Isaac Bender, O. Heese, C. Cratty).
13-18: 200 medley relay (C. Cratty, C. Heese, C. Thomson, P. Cratty); 200 free relay (C. Cratty, P. Cratty, C. Heese, C. Thomson).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.