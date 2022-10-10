Greater Latrobe Aqua Club wins a Chestnut Ridge League dual meet against Connellsville Aqua Club The following is a list of GLAC first-place finishers:
Boys
Boys
15 & over
Charlie Cratty (200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Back); Chris Heese (50 Free, 100 Breast); Patrick Cratty (200 IM, 100 Free).
13-14
Charlie Thomson (50 Free); Andrew Cheung (100 Breast).
11-12
Gavin Jamieson (100 Free).
9-10
Andrew Frederick (50 Free, 100 IM); Lucas DeMine (50 Fly, 50 Back); Isaac Bender (100 Free, 50 Breast).
8-under:
Noah Bish (25 Free, 100 IM); Everett Freeman (50 Free, 25 Breast); Andrew Tomich (25 Back).
Girls
15-over
Destini Homan (200 Free); Lauren Bell (50 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Back); Maggie Elder (200 IM, 100 Breast); Dannika Mucino (100 Free).
13-14
Hannah Carasia (50 Free, 100 Fly); Matilda Price (200 IM, 100 Free, 100 Breast).
11-12
Beth Cratty (50 Free, 100 IM, 50 Breast); Riley Offerman (50 Fly, 50 Back); Karter Kubistek (100 Free).
9-10
Mila Crimboli (100 IM); Cathleen Cratty (50 Fly, 50 Back, 50 Breast).
8-under
Elizabeth Bish (25 Free); Jocelyn Bender (100 IM); Gabriella Frederick (25 Fly, 50 Free); Zoey Gray (25 Back); Stella Ferencak (25 Breast).
Relays
8-under
100 Medley Relay (J. Bender, E. Freeman, N. Bish, E. Bish); 100 Free Relay (E. Bish, G. Frederick, E. Freeman, N. Bish.
9-10
200 Free Relay (A. Frederick, L. DeMine, Brynn Reed, C. Cratty).
11-12
200 Medley Relay (K. Kubistek, B. Cratty, R. Offerman, Katie Heese); 200 Free Relay (R. Offerman, K. Kubistek, Anna Szwerc, B. Cratty).
13-18
200 Medley Relay (C. Cratty, C. Heese, P. Cratty, C. Thomson); 200 Free Relay (P. Cratty, C. Thomson, C. Heese, C. Cratty).
