Boys
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 8:09 am
Greater Latrobe Aqua Club wins a Chestnut Ridge League dual meet against Somerset Area Aqua Club. The following is a list of GLAC first-place finishers:
Boys
15-over
Charlie Thomson (50 Free, 100 Back); Charlie Cratty (200 IM); Patrick Cratty (100 Fly, 100 Free); Chris Heese (100 Breast)
13-14
Matthew Lewis (100 Back)
11-12
Gavin Jamieson (50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Breast); Brody Gigliotti (50 Back)
9-10
Jeremiah Hartland (50 Free); Andrew Frederick (50 Fly); Isaac Bender (50 Back)
8-under
Noah Bish (100 IM, 50 Free, 25 Back)
Girls
15-over
Destini Homan (200 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back); Maggie Elder (200 IM, 100 Fly, 100 Breast)
13-14
Annie Riggs (50 Free, 200 IM); Hannah Carasia (100 Fly, 100 Free, 100 Back)
11-12
Cori Gardiner (50 Fly); Beth Cratty (50 Breast)
9-10
Natalie Leary (50 Free); Cathleen Cratty (50 Fly)
8-under
Gabriella Frederick (25 Free, 100 IM, 25 Fly); Jocelyn Bender (25 Breast)
Relays
8 & under
100 Medley Relay
N. Bish, Bradley Mascio, G. Frederick, Elizabeth Bish
100 Free Relay
Elizabeth Bish, G. Frederick, J. Bender, N. Bish
11-12
200 Medley Relay
B. Cratty, Karter Kubistek, C. Gardiner, and Katie Heese
13-18
200 Medley Relay
C. Cratty, C. Heese, P. Cratty, C. Thomson
200 Free Relay
C. Thomson, P. Cratty, C. Heese, C. Cratty
