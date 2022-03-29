Greater Latrobe Aqua Club took first place out of nine teams to capture the 2022 Chestnut Ridge Winter Championships on March 26. The top-six place finishers are as follows:
15-18: Charlie Cratty (4th 200 Free, 5th 100 Fly, 4th 100 Back); Liam Mucino (6th 200 Free, 4th 100 Fly, 6th 100 Free); Teko Angelicchio (3rd 200 IM, 3rd 100 Breast); Ben Bradley (6th 100 Back); Julian Zhu (4th 100 Breast)
13-14: Charlie Thomson (1st 50 Free, 1st 100 Fly, 2nd 100 Free); Patrick Cratty (1st 200 IM, 1st 100 Free, 2nd 100 Breast); Chris Heese (2nd 200 IM, 2nd 100 Back, 1st 100 Breast)
11-12: Austin Akins (5th 50 Fly, 3rd 50 Breast)
9-10: Andrew Frederick (4th 50 Free, 4th 50 Fly, 4th 50 Breast); Lucas DeMine (5th 100 IM, 3rd 50 Breast)
8-under: Noah Bish (1st 25 Free, 1st 50 Free, 4th 25 Back); Jeremiah Hartland (4th 25 Free, 3rd 25 Fly, 3rd 25 Back); Isaac Bender (5th 25 Fly, 1st 25 Breast); Bradley Mascio (6th 25 Fly)
15-18: Kate Wolford (6th 200 Free, 6th 200 IM), Dannika Mucino (6th 100 Fly, 4th 100 Back); Maggie Elder (2nd 100 Breast)
13-14: Hannah Carasia (1st 50 Free, 3rd 100 Fly, 2nd 100 Free); Destini Homan (1st 200 IM, 1st 100 Free, 2nd 100 Back); Isabelle Hough (4th 200 IM, 5th 100 Back); Jill Riggs (6th 100 Free)
11-12: Maggie Maiers (1st 50 Free, 1st 100 IM); Annie Riggs (5th 50 Free); Kenley Lynn (6th 50 Free, 3rd 50 Back); Beth Cratty (4th 100 IM, 3rd 50 Breast); Karter Kubistek (6th 100 IM, 6th 50 Breast)
9-10: Morgan Maiers (1st 50 Free, 1st 100 Free, 2nd 50 Back); Katie Heese (4th 100 IM, 3rd 100 Free, 4th 50 Breast)
8-under: Elizabeth Bish (3rd 25 Free, 3rd 100 IM); Cathleen Cratty (1st 100 IM, 1st 25 Fly, 1st 25 Breast); Gabriella Frederick (5th 25 Fly); Brooke Mallory (6th 25 Fly); Kate Mallory (4th 25 Back); Jocelyn Bender (5th 25 Back); Stella Ferencak (4th 25 Breast)
8-under 100 Medley Relay: 1st J. Bender, C. Cratty, N. Bish, J. Hartland); (5th Dalhton Albright, S. Ferencak, E. Bish, K. Mallory); 100 Free Relay (1st N. Bish, J. Hartland, K. Mallory, C. Cratty); (4th Dalhton Albright, I. Bender, G. Frederick, E. Bish); (6th S. Ferencak, Everett Freeman, B. Mallory, J. Bender)
9-10 200 Medley Relay: (2nd K. Heese, L. DeMine, M. Maiers, A. Frederick); 200 Free Relay (2nd K. Heese, L. DeMine, A. Frederick, M. Maiers)
11-12 200 Medley Relay: (1st K. Lynn, B. Cratty, M. Maiers, A. Riggs); (5th K. Kubistek, A. Akins, Cori Gardiner, Riley Offerman); 200 Free Relay (1st K. Lynn, A. Riggs, Cori Gardiner, M. Maiers)
13-18 200 Medley Relay: (2nd C. Cratty, P. Cratty, L. Mucino, J. Zhu); (5th D. Mucino, T. Angelicchio, C. Thomson, C. Heese); 200 Free Relay (2nd C. Cratty, P. Cratty, L. Mucino, J. Zhu); (6th C. Thomson, C. Heese, T. Angelicchio, D. Homan)
