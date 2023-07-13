Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a Chestnut Ridge League dual meet July 11 against Norwin Aqua Club.
The meet was held at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 7:14 am
The following is a list of first-place finishers:
BOYS
15 and over: Ben Bradley (200 free); Charlie Thomson (50 free, 100 fly, 100 back).
9-10: Jeremiah Hartland (50 free); Isaac Bender (100 IM, 50 back); Mitchell Logan (100 free); Oliver Heese (50 breast).
GIRLS
15 and over: Maggie Elder (200 free, 100 breast); Hannah Carasia (50 free); Destini Homan (200 IM, 100 free, 100 back).
13-14: Julia Zhu (50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast); Sophia Trunzo (100 free).
11-12: Beth Cratty (50 free, 100 free, 50 back).
9-10: Cathleen Cratty (50 free, 50 back, 50 breast).
8 and under: Jocelyn Bender (25 free, 25 back); Stella Ferencak (100 IM, 50 free, 25 breast).
RELAYS
8 and under: 100 medley relay (J. Bender, Maia Kuhar, S. Ferencak, Brooke Mallory); 100 free relay (S. Ferencak, Brooke Mallory, Ellie Schultheis, J. Bender).
9-10: 200 medley relay (Peyton Pich, I. Bender, C. Cratty, J. Hartland); 200 Free Relay (J. Hartland, I. Bender, Elizabeth Bish, C. Cratty).
13-18: 200 free relay (Matilda Price, Matthew Lewis, B. Bradley, H. Carasia).
