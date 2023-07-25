Greater Latrobe Aqua Club competes in Chestnut Ridge League dual meet vs Hempfield Aqua Club.
The meet was held on July 20 at Hempfield Area High School.
The following is a list of first-place finishers:
Boys
15 & over: Charlie Cratty (200 Free, 100 Fly); Chris Heese (200 IM, 100 Breast)
13-14: Matthew Lewis (50 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Free)
9-10: Jeremiah Hartland (100 Free); Oliver Heese (50 Breast)
8 & under: Bradley Mascio (25 Free); Everett Freeman (100 IM, 25 Fly, 50 Free)
Girls
15 & over: Alex Monticue (100 Back); Matilda Price (100 Breast)
13-14: Beth Cratty (200 IM, 50 Breast)
11-12: Katie Heese (100 IM, 100 Free, 50 Breast); Mila Crimboli (50 Back)
9-10: Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 100 Free, 50 Breast)
8 & under: Brooke Mallory (25 Free, 25 Back); Stella Ferencak (100 IM); Ellie Schultheis (50 Free); Gabriella Frederick (25 Fly, 25 Breast)
Relays
8 & under: 100 Medley Relay (Gabriella Frederick, Everett Freeman, Stella Ferencak, Brooke Mallory); 100 Free Relay (Gabriella Frederick, Stella Ferencak, Brooke Mallory, Everett Freeman)
13-18: 200 Free Relay (Patrick Cratty, Chris Heese, David Klunk, Charlie Cratty)
