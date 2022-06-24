Greater Latrobe Aqua Club recently competed in a Chestnut Ridge League swim meet versus Mount Pleasant Aqua Club. The following is a list of first-place finishers:
Boys
15-over: Charlie Cratty (200 IM).
13-14: Charlie Thomson (50 Fly, 50 Back, 50 Breast).
9-10: Isaac Bender (50 free, 50 Breast); Daniel Underwood (100 Free, 50 Back).
8-under: Noah Bish (100 IM, 25 Fly, 50 Free); Everett Freeman (25 Breast).
Girls
15-over: Lauren Bell (50 Free, 100 Fly).
13-14: McKenzie Bloom (50 Free); Destini Homan (200 IM, 50 Back); Hannah Carasia (100 Free).
11-12: Beth Cratty (50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Breast); Cori Gardiner (50 Fly).
8-under: Cathleen Cratty (25 Free, 25 Fly 25 Breast); Elizabeth Bish (100 IM, 50 Free); Jocelyn Bender (25 back)
Relays
8-under: 100 Medley Relay (J. Bender, C. Cratty, N. Bish, E. Bish); 100 Free Relay (N. Bish, E. Bish, E. Freeman, C. Cratty).
13-18: 200 Free Relay (C. Thomson, Patrick Cratty, L. Bell, C. Cratty).
Also the Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a Chestnut Ridge League swim meet versus Belle Vernon Swim Club on June 4.
The following is a list of first-place finishers:
Boys
15-over: Liam Mucino (50 Free, 100 Fly); Charlie Cratty (100 Back).
13-14: Patrick Cratty (50 Free, 50 Fly); Andrew Cheung (100 Free); Chris Heese (50 Back, 50 Breast).
11-12: Austin Akins (100 IM, 50 Breast)
9-10: Daniel Underwood (100 IM, 100 Free).
8-under: Everett Freeman (25 Free, 25 Back, 25 Breast); Noah Bish (100 IM, 25 Fly, 50 Free).
Girls
15-over: Dannika Mucino (200 Free, 100 Free); Lauren Bell (50 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Back).
13-14: Destini Homan (50 Free, 50 Breast).
11-12: Annie Riggs (100 IM, 50 Back); Beth Cratty (50 Fly)
8-under: Jocelyn Bender (100 IM).
Relays
8-under: 100 Medley Relay (J. Bender, E. Freeman, N. Bish, Elizabeth Bish); 100 Free Relay (Elizabeth Bish, E. Freeman, Brooke Mallory, N. Bish).
11-12: 200 Medley Relay (A. Riggs, A. Akins, B. Cratty, Hannah Underwood); 200 Free Relay (A. Riggs, A. Akins, Hannah Underwood, B. Cratty).
13-18: 200 Medley Relay (C. Cratty, C. Heese, P. Cratty, L. Mucino); 200 Free Relay (P. Cratty, L. Mucino, L. Bell, C. Cratty).
